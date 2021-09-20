Wednesday, September 22
6:30 p.m. — “The Morada: A Piece of Early Hispanic History in Montrose,” presented at the Ute Indian Museum, 17253 Chipeta Road, Montrose. This free presentation is of archaeology and oral histories pertaining to a local morada, identified by Montrose’s descendant Hispanic community. Residents, in coordination with the City of Montrose and Alpine Archaeological Consultants, joined in 2017 to assess the building and Hispanic Affairs Project received support from the State Historical Fund. Seating is limited; mask-use is encouraged.
6:30 p.m. — Region 10's certified Medicare counselors are offering an informational seminar on how to navigate the Medicare system, Cascade Hall, 336 S. Third St., Montrose. Seminars are free. Seating is limited. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, reservations and masks are required. Call 970-249-2436 to register.
5 - 7 p.m. — Welcome reception for 10th annual San Juan Mining & Reclamation Conference, Peaks Resort, Mountain Village. Multi-day conference cost: $55. Info/registration: http://www.mountainstudies.org/sjmrc or Kelly Northcutt, kelly@mountainstudies.org, 970-387-5161.
7 p.m. — Wednesday Night Movie, “Land” (2021) $5. At the Wright Opera House, 472 Main St., Ouray.
Thursday, September 23
9 a.m. — Friendship Quilters of Western Colorado will meet at Friendship Hall, 1001 N. Second St. Meetings start with fellowship at 9, followed by a business meeting, show and tell and a program. The September program will be a trunk show titled Everything Old is New Again, given by Sandra Starley of Utah. Sandra is offering a three-hour class called Word Play in the afternoon starting at 1 p.m. Info: Elizabeth at 970-249-9647.
8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. — 10th annual San Juan Mining & Reclamation Conference, Sheridan Opera House, Telluride. An interactive mix of networking happy hours, short presentations, and expert panels bringing key stakeholders together to advance the science and policy of mining and mine lands remediation, as it relates to reducing non-point source pollution and addressing water quality impairments. Multi-day conference cost: $55. Info/registration: http://www.mountainstudies.org/sjmrc or Kelly Northcutt, kelly@mountainstudies.org, 970-387-5161.
4:30 p.m. -6:30 p.m. — Ikebana in the Tavern: Fall Floral Fantasy, at the Wright Opera House, 472 Main St., Ouray.
5:30-6 p.m. - Community Peace Meditation at Riverbottom Park. Everyone is welcome. Bring your own chairs. 970-252-0908.
Friday, September 24
Morning — Morning tours for the 10th annual San Juan Mining & Reclamation Conference. Option 1: Pandora Mill Bulkhead and Valley Floor. Option 2: Ophir area tour, including Matterhonr, Caribeau and other. Multi-day conference cost: $55. Info/registration: http://www.mountainstudies.org/sjmrc or Kelly Northcutt, kelly@mountainstudies.org, 970-387-5161.
4 - 8 p.m. — Montrose Rod & Gun Club gun show, 1001 N. Second St., Friendship Hall. Admission is $5, or a three-day pass for $10. Children younger than 12 are admitted free with paid adult.
6 p.m. — Madams, Murders and Mayhem downtown walking tour, hosted by the Montrose County Historical Museum. Meet at the museum at 21 Rio Grande Ave. $10/person. RSVP at 970-249-2085.
Saturday, September 25
9 a.m. - 4 p.m. — Ski Swap at the Montrose Elks Lodge, 801 S. Hillcrest Drive. The Elks are seeking donations of previously owned winter sports gear for snowboarding and skiing prior to the swap. Bring donations to the lodge or call 970-901-7232 to arrange a pick-up.
9 a.m. - 5 p.m. — Montrose Rod & Gun Club gun show, 1001 N. Second St., Friendship Hall. Admission is $5. Children younger than 12 are admitted free with paid adult.
5:30 - 7:30 p.m. — Dinner on Main Street, a benefit for Sharing Ministries and Habitat for Humanity of the San Juans. Join friends and neighbors at common tables on Main Street, which will be closed from Townsend to Cascade, and enjoy dinner catered by Jimmers BBQ. Drink pouring by Black Canyon Boys and Girls Club volunteers; those proceeds benefit the club. Presentation of community award. Tickets: $20. Ages under 5, free. Purchase at https://bit.ly/37JXFRF
6:30 - 8:30 p.m. — Live music by David Nunn in the Tavern at the Wright Opera House, 472 Main St., Ouray.
