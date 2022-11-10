Now — Thanksgiving — Volunteers needed for the Montrose Community Dinners annual Friends Thanksgiving Meal, served on Thanksgiving Day. To volunteer or donate, visit montrosecommunitydinners.com or call 970-318-6724.
Thursday, November 10
8 a.m. — 3 p.m. — West Slope Water Summit, Montrose County Event Center, 1036 N. Seventh St. Info/register at register at westslopewatersummit.com or 970-252-4505. Space limited; event will be broadcast live.
11:30 a.m. — 2 p.m. — Ridgway Christian Center annual free lunch for veterans, 120 Redcliffe Drive, Ridgway. Veterans and their families can enjoy a home-cooked meal and music. Info: praisehimministries.org or 970-626-5243.
4 — 6 p.m. — Open house, Montrose County Transportation Plan map, Public Works Conference Room, 63160 Lasalle Road.
4:30 p.m. — Zines by any Means at Montrose Regional Library, 320 S. Second St. Join the Pre-Teen Advisory Board in the Storyhour Room and make your own zines using stickers, drawings, cut-outs and more. For ages 9 — 12.
5:30 — 7 p.m. — Join artist Anne Hockenberry at San Juan Brews, 512 E. Main St., Montrose, for a customized, painted Christmas sign class. Anne will guide you through tracing and painting a Christmas truck; then Molly will give you tricks and tips to hand-lettering, or will customize it for you. No experience necessary. All materials and one drink provided. Sign up at www.birdsandberrystudio.com
7 — 9 p.m. — Hospice 101, presented by Touch of Care Hospice, at Montrose Regional Library, 320 S. Second St. Learn about the philosophy of hospice, death in America and the “whole person” approach to care.
7 p.m. — Healthy Rhythm Music Series presents Kristie Lynn Mosher and Galen Clark live, 232 E. Main St., Montrose. Advanced reserved seats, $10; day of show, $15. Doors at 7 and show at 7:30 p.m. Tickets: healthyrhythm.net
Friday, November 11
7:30 p.m. — The Magic Circle Players present “Amadeus” at Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: MagicCirclePlayers.com; 970-249-7838.
5:30 — 9 p.m. — Waltzing at the Winery. Phoenix Fitness and LaNoue Debois Winery host a night of dancing. Dance lessons are from 5:30 — 7 p.m.; learn a new style of ballroom dancing each week. Open dancing is from 7 — 9 p.m. Cost: $30 per couple. Next class: Nov. 18. Complimentary glass of wine. Come with a partner or without; 67289 Trout Road, Montrose; 970-417-3615.
6 — 8 p.m. — Artist Anne Hockenberry hosts Watercolor and Wine — Christmas Cards, at Mosaic, 21 N. Cascade Ave., Montrose. $25. Make your own Christmas cards with watercolor. Anne will guide you through the steps; all materials and a drink are provided. Tickets: at www.birdsandberrystudio.com
Saturday, November 12
8 — 11 a.m. — Veterans and First Responders pancake breakfast at the Montrose Elks Lodge, 801 S. Hillcrest Drive, Montrose. Veterans and first responders eat free; everyone else can eat for $5.
8 a.m. — 3 p.m. — Down Home Country Bazaar, Montrose United Methodist Church, 19 S. Park Ave. Bake shop and luncheon ($8) from 11 a.m. — 3 p.m.
1:30 p.m. — Wine Tasting with History tour at the LaNoue DuBois Winery. Tour the winery and learn history from this pioneer family and the Montrose County Historical Museum. $25/person, including shuttle service from the museum (21 N. Rio Grande) and back; wine-tasting, cheese plate and exclusive wine tote. Space limited to 10. Second tour available at 4 p.m. Sign up at 970-249-2085 or email info@montrosehistory.org.
3:30 p.m. — Flag retirement ceremony at Centennial Middle School, 1100 S. Fifth St., Montrose. Community welcome.
7:30 p.m. — The Magic Circle Players present “Amadeus” at Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: MagicCirclePlayers.com; 970-249-7838.
Sunday, November 13
9 — 10 a.m. — Knights of Columbus pancake breakfast at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1855 St. Marys Drive, Montrose.
2 p.m. — The Magic Circle Players present “Amadeus” at Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: MagicCirclePlayers.com; 970-249-7838.
Email calendar listings to editor@montrosepress.com. Put “events calendar” in the subject line. Do not submit calendar entries as attachments; put entries in the body of your email. Please include the venue address. Please submit entries at least one week in advance of the date of your event. Note: If your event has an online link for tickets or registration that is longer than 20 characters, please create a shorter url at tinyurl.com. If Zoom registration is offered, provide an email address people can contact to receive credentials.