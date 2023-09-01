Saturday, September 2
9 - 11 a.m. - Archery Day! Come out and learn a new skill or practice what you know. Ridgway State Park; Visitors Center, Dutch Charlie entrance off U.S. 550 south of Montrose.
9 a.m. - Columbine Quilters, Welcome Home Alliance Warrior Resource, 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way, Montrose. 9 a.m. fellowship, 9:30 business meeting, 10:30 show-and-tell, refreshments and program. Bonnie Spenik will be presenting a program on "Borders and Binding.” Visitors are always welcome. For more information contact Paula paulalakecity@gmail.com or Cheryl 970-462-3849.
7 - 8:30 p.m. - "Postglacial environmental and ecological history of the area" by Hannah Carroll, Professor of Environmental Science and Ecology. Ridgway State Park; visitor center, Dutch Charlie entrance off U.S. 550 south of Montrose.
Tuesday, September 5
8 - 9 a.m. - BIG and Brews weekly networking meeting at San Juan Coffeehouse - brews. Networking for business owners and entrepreneurs, 512 E. Main St., Montrose.
Wednesday, September 6
8 - 9 a.m. - The Forum: Montrose School District, Cascade Hall on the CMU-Montrose campus located on the corner of South Third and Cascade (use the glass doors on Cascade to enter the building). The program is free.
10 a.m. - Montrose Newcomers and Neighbors meeting, the Senior Center at the Pavilion, 1800 E. Pavilion Place. Meetings are held at 10 a.m. on the first Wednesday of each month at the Senior Center, and field trips are scheduled for the third Wednesday of each month. For information, contact Beth Cavanaugh at beth-cav25@gmail.com or Char Proctor at pkproctor1@frontier.com.
10 a.m. - Discover the Magic - Beginning Watercolor class at Montrose Center for Arts, 11 S. Park Ave. One-day workshop for beginning painters, inclusive of informational handouts, demo and guidance. Register by Sept. 4 with payment of $70 for class; $30 to instructor for materials.
Friday, September 8
1:30 - 3 p.m. - Coffee with Queers at Bluecorn Cafe & Mercanitle on South Townsend Avenue, Montrose. Coffee, conversation and community.
6 - 7 p.m. - Cruiser Bike Ride, Trek Bicycle Montrose, 204 E. Main St. Meet at the store, ready to ride at 6, or meet up at the West Main Trailhead at 6:30. Slow bike, helmets and smiles required.
Saturday, September 9
9 a.m. - Montrose Library Book Club, east lawn of library, 320 S. Second St. , discussing “A Brave and Cunning Prince.” All adults welcome; bring own chair or blanket for seating. Info: lmclean@montroselibrary.org
10 - 11 a.m. - It’s Pizza Time at the Montrose Botanic Gardens! Join in to harvest the children’s garden and make pizza on the grill (while supplies last). Kids and families are welcome; adult must be present. Presented by the Montrose Regional Library and Montrose Botanic Gardens.
1 p.m. - Colorado Legislator Meet and Mingle with Senators Perry Will, Senate District 5, Cleave Simpson, Senate District 6, and Representative Marc Catlin, House District 58 who will each give a legislative update and discuss their plans for 2024. Montrose County Events Center, Meeting Room 4, 1036 N. Seventh St., Montrose. Open event to the public. For more information contact Scott Riba, Chair Montrose County Republicans at 970-596-9998.
5:30 p.m. - Moving forward: A Celebration. Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Dr. Join us for an evening of fine dining and progressive solidarity sponsored by the Montrose County Democratic Party featuring Chef Heather Crane’s “Taste of the Southwest” and cash bar, guest speakers including all Democratic CD3 candidates and our HD58 and SD5 candidate campaign kick off, and silent auction. All proceeds will benefit the Montrose County Democrats. Cost is $45 per person. Purchase tickets at montrosedems.org or 970-275-0190.
8 p.m. - Live at the Candle Factory: Old Man Polly, Ridgway folk duo, plays Bluecorn Cafe & Mercanitle on South Townsend Avenue, Montrose.
Sunday, September 10
10 a.m. - Celebration in the Park with Celebration Church of Montrose. Bring lawn chairs and water for worship service, then enjoy bounce houses, family games and a free picnic. Montrose Rotary Amphitheater, Cerise Park.
