Wednesday, Jan. 25

8 - 9 a.m. — The Forum meets at CMU's Cascade Hall, South Third Street and Cascade Avenue, Montrose. Featured guest Natalie Renneker, district wildlife manager - Montrose West, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, will speak on topics such as how conservation and big-game hunting work together, and how hunting and fishing contribute to the local economy. The Forum is free and all are welcome.



