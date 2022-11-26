Saturday, November 26
9 a.m. — 4 p.m. — 47th annual Basement Boutique craft show and sale at the Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive. Locally handcrafted gifts for all ages; cash, check, Visa and MasterCard accepted. A donation of canned goods is appreciated.
11 a.m. — 1:30 p.m. — Partners Chili Bowl fundraiser for Art Partners, at The Temple, 513 E. Main St., Montrose. $20 for all-you-can-eat chili and a hand-painted bowl. Purchase at Partners, 315 S. Seventh St. or Amazing Glaze, 209 E. Main St.
7:30 p.m. — The Magic Circle Players present “Amadeus” at Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: MagicCirclePlayers.com; 970-249-7838.
Sunday, November 27
Noon — 4 p.m. — “A Night in Bethlehem,” nativity scenes showcase at St. Luke’s Church, Muller Hall, Fifth and Palmer, Delta. Walk through the hall and observe the many ways the nativity scene has been rendered by various cultures. If you have a nativity to share for this event, call 970-964-7740.
1 — 3 p.m. — The Ute Indian Museum, 17253 Chipeta Road, Montrose, hosts a film screening of “Indian Horse,” free to the public as part of Native American Heritage Month. The film tells the story of Saul Indian Horse, an Ojibwe boy, who is torn from his family and committed to a residential school.
2 p.m. — The Magic Circle Players present “Amadeus” at Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: MagicCirclePlayers.com; 970-249-7838.
Monday, November 28
4 p.m. — Ink Vibes hosts a Thanksgiving dinner to share holiday love with the community, at MADA, 17 N. Sixth St., Montrose. Everyone, especially first responders, is welcome.
5 — 8 p.m. — “A Night in Bethlehem,” nativity scenes showcase at St. Luke’s Church, Muller Hall, Fifth and Palmer, Delta. Walk through the hall and observe the many ways the nativity scene has been rendered by various cultures. If you have a nativity to share for this event, call 970-964-7740.
Tuesday, November 29
11 a.m. — 2 p.m. — “A Night in Bethlehem,” nativity scenes showcase at St. Luke’s Church, Muller Hall, Fifth and Palmer, Delta. Walk through the hall and observe the many ways the nativity scene has been rendered by various cultures. The hall will open for the showcase again from 4 — 6 p.m. If you have a nativity to share for this event, call 970-964-7740.
Thursday, December 1
6 — 8 p.m. — Bill Harris Appreciation Night at Montrose Bicycle Outfitters, Celebrate Harris’ time on the Montrose Uncompahgre Trails board, as he retires.
7:30 p.m. — Magic Circle Players Live Radio Play “Miracle on 34th St.” at the theater, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: $10; 970-249-7838; MagicCirclePlayers.com
Friday, December 2
7:30 p.m. — Magic Circle Players Live Radio Play “Miracle on 34th St.” at the theater, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: $10; 970-249-7838; MagicCirclePlayers.com
Saturday, December 3
9 a.m. — 3 p.m. — Ute Indian Museum Holiday Arts and Craft Festival, 17253 Chipeta Road, Montrose. Free museum entry; Native artisans; silent auction, holiday trimmings (and frybread!)
9 a.m. — Columbine Quilters meet at Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans, 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way, Montrose. 9:30 a.m. business meeting; 10:30 a.m. show-and-ell, refreshments and program Visitors welcome. Info: Paula, at paulalakecity@gmail.com or Cheryl, at 970-462-3849.
10 a.m. — 2 p.m. — African Team Ministry sale of artifacts at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Fifth and Palmer, Delta. Proceeds benefit the ministry members who support the artisans as well as clean water projects in East Africa.
2 p.m. — Magic Circle Players Live Radio Play “Miracle on 34th St.” at the theater, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: $10; 970-249-7838; MagicCirclePlayers.com. There is also an evening showing at 7:30 p.m.
4 p.m. — The Nativity Story and songs, presented by Christ Lutheran Church, Centennial Plaza (South First Street/Uncompahgre Avenue across from police station).
5:30 p.m. — City of Montrose annual Parade of Lights on Main Street. Register your float at CityofMontrose.org/Holidays.
7:30 p.m. — Valley Symphony Orchestra and Chorus present “Christmas by Candlelight: A Colorado Christmas” at the Montrose Pavilion, 1800 E. Pavilion Drive. Students: $5; adults: $25. ValleySymphony.net; 970-765-8323.
Sunday, December 4
11:30 a.m. — 2 p.m. — African Team Ministry sale of artifacts at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Fifth and Palmer, Delta. Proceeds benefit the ministry members who support the artisans as well as clean water projects in East Africa.
2 p.m. — Magic Circle Players Live Radio Play “Miracle on 34th St.” at the theater, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: $10; 970-249-7838; MagicCirclePlayers.com
3 p.m. — Valley Symphony Orchestra and Chorus present “CHristmas by Candlelight: A Colorado Christmas” at the Montrose Pavilion, 1800 E. Pavilion Drive. Students: $5; adults: $25. ValleySymphony.net; 970-765-8323.
Tuesday, December 6
10:30 a.m. — 2 p.m. — African Team Ministry sale of artifacts at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Fifth and Palmer, Delta. Proceeds benefit the ministry members who support the artisans as well as clean water projects in East Africa.
12:10 p.m. — Harps in Motion ensemble at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Fifth and Palmer, Delta, play for the church’s annual noon Advent concert.
