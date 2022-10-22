Email calendar listings to editor@montrosepress.com. Put “events calendar” in the subject line. Do not submit calendar entries as attachments; put entries in the body of your email. Please include the venue address. Please submit entries at least one week in advance of the date of your event. Note: If your event has an online link for tickets or registration that is longer than 20 characters, please create a shorter url at tinyurl.com. If Zoom registration is offered, provide an email address people can contact to receive credentials.
Friday, October 21
9 a.m. — 6 p.m. — Montrose Woman’s Club Harvest & Holiday Bazaar at Friendship Hall, 1001 N. Second St. More than 100 tables hosted by vendors offering gifts, crafts, antiques & collectibles, holiday decor, boutique and handcrafted items. Free admission sponsored by Montrose Woman’s Club with proceeds used to award funds to small local nonprofits in the spring.
6 p.m. — Spooks, Ghouls and Ghastly Brews Crawl, benefitting the Montrose Historical Museum. Enjoy history mingled with ghastly tales from Montrose’s shadows on this guided tour, enjoy appetizers, and sample libations. Spaces limited. $25/person; drinks not included. RSVP to 970-249-2085 or info@montrosehistory.org. This event is for people 21 and older.
Saturday, October 22
9 a.m. — 4 p.m. — Montrose Woman’s Club Harvest & Holiday Bazaar at Friendship Hall, 1001 N. Second St. More than 100 tables hosted by vendors offering gifts, crafts, antiques & collectibles, holiday decor, boutique and handcrafted items. Free admission sponsored by Montrose Woman’s Club with proceeds used to award funds to small local nonprofits in the spring.
1 — 3 p.m. — Open studio at WHAFV. 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way. Classes in fall alcohol ink painting and fall collage. Also alcohol ink Christmas ornaments. Open studio — you provide your own materials: $15. Open studio or classes with all materials, coffee, and tea provided: $23 — $30. Cash bar for soft drinks, beer and wine, packaged snacks. Register here: https://kathrynrburke.com/102222studio
2 — 4 p.m. — Meet featured the artists whose work is featured in Montrose Center for the Arts’ Western Visions exhibit, 11 S. Park Ave. Sherry Cobb Kelleher will host a live painting demo and Twna Douglas will be showing her editing and creative skills with the camera.
4:30 — 6:30 p.m. — Kids’ pumpkin-carving party at San Juan Brews, 512 E. Main St., Montrose. $10 fee includes pumpkin and a hot cocoa or pumpkin steamer.
6 — 11 p.m. — Witch’s Night Out, Centennial Plaza, Montrose, with performances, vendors, face-painting, decorations, food trucks and music to celebrate Halloween. Witch costume contest and parade at 8 p.m. This event is free. Also enjoy the Haunted Alley, 11 S. Uncompahgre, $10/person.
Sunday, October 23
3 p.m. — The Western Slope Concert Series presents Andrew Krimm, Erin Patterson and Madoka Asari in a concert at the Montrose Pavilion. Tickets are $17, general admission; $5 for ages 13 — 18 and free for those 12 and younger. Purchase at www.westernslopeconcertseries.org.
Monday, October 24
1 p.m. — Sally Johnson, coordinator of the Montrose Historical Museum, will talk on “Genealogy at the Montrose History Museum and Odd Stories Found There”. Meeting at the Warrior Resource Center, 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way. Sponsored by the Montrose Genealogy Center. All are welcome.
Wednesday, October 26
8 — 9 a.m. — The Forum features the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office Posse, with members Jerry Sieverson and Paul Gottlieb sharing their experiences with this important all-volunteer organization. The Forum is free and is held at CMU’s Cascade Hall, South Third Street and Cascade Avenue, Montrose.
3 — 7 p.m. — Montrose County flu vaccine clinic, drive- thru or walk-up, Montrose County Event Center. Free vaccines on first-come, first-served basis until supplies are gone. Info: montrosefluclinic.com
4 — 6 p.m. — Pumpkin-carving contest at San Juan Brews, 512 E. Main St., Montrose. Prizes for first, second, third place. $15 fee includes a pumpkin and drink of choice.
6 — 8 p.m. — Colona Grange will meet at the Colona School/Grange Hall, in Colona. A covered dish meal precedes meeting to discuss future steps in building restoration and use of the building. The grange is now resuming regular meetings.
Thursday, October 27
8 a.m. and on— Stand Down for Veterans at Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans, 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way, Montrose. Veterans: coffee 8 a.m. — 10 a.m.; also,assistance/info for housing, employment, benefits, counseling, winter supplies, hygiene kits and hot lunch. Info: 970-765-2210.
8:45 a.m. — 1:30 p.m. — Soil Health Field Tour with guest speaker Rick Strait, NRCS NM soil scientist, will demonstrate water infiltration in various tillage scenarios. Fields visited are part of CDA STAR+ program for soil health. Meet at Montrose County Fairgrounds; parking and tour bus departure will be from north side of Friendship Hall, 1001 N 2nd St, Montrose. Free event. Register at https://tinyurl.com/mrx547z9 or call 970-964-3575.
9:30 a.m. — Friendship Quilters of Western Colorado will meet at the Montrose County Event Center, 1036 N. 7th Street. The meeting starts with fellowship at 9:30, followed by a business meeting, show and tell and a program. The October program will be the reveal of the Owl Challenge Quilts. Info: 970-901-9991 (leave a message for a return call).
7 — 9 p.m. — Cinderella, presented by Colorado West Performing Arts Company, 1800 E. Pavilion Place, Montrose. Tickets: $20 — $40. Info: 970-255-8322; coloradowestpac.org
Friday, October 28
6 – 7 p.m — Candidate forum for the Colorado State House District 58 race between Marc Catlin and Kevin Kuns, at the Montrose City Council Chambers, 107 S. Cascade Ave. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Sponsored by the League of Women Voters chapters of the Uncompahgre Valley, Gunnison Valley and Montezuma County and hosted by the City of Montrose. The forum will also livestream on https://cityofmontrose.org/759/Live-Meetings-Viewer and a recording of the Forum will be made available on https://www.youtube.com/user/MontroseCityGov. Submit questions for the candidates to zoom@lwv-uv.org with subject line “HD58 question” by 5 p.m. on Oct. 26.
6 p.m. — The Montrose County Historical Museum ghost walk treats walkers to history mingled with legend as they travel down Montrose’s shadowy Main Street and dark alleyways.Patrons will hear mysterious tales of the town’s eerie history of paranormal activity and perhaps have their own experiences to share afterward. Meet at the museum, 21 N. Rio Grande Ave. (historic depot). Space limited; cost $10/person. Info: 970-249-2085.
Saturday, October 29
9 a.m. — 1 p.m. — Join the Montrose Farmers Market for spooky festivities and local goodies. As a kick-off for the last day of summer market, there will be pumpkin-carving, face-painting, storytime reading and a costume parade.
10 a.m. — 5 p.m. — Hallowheeny Bash at Dare to Dream (equine-assisted learning), 9826 2150 Road in Austin (look for signs for parking). Enjoy a costume contest, pumpkin painting, games, hay wagon rides, music, food, horseshoe decorating and other fun activities — plus you can meet the horses and staff for a short, guided horse ride. Info: 970-975-0933.
5:30 p.m. and on — Night of the Living Dead Festival at the Montrose Rotary Amphitheater in Cerise Park. The hip-hop showcase is presented by Doughboy and Glasshouse Records, featuring vendors, food trucks, face-painting, bounce houses, pie-eating contest and a costume contest for kids, adults and couples. Tickets are $15, https://tinyurl.com/livedeadmontrose
8 p.m. — Halloween Hootenanny at San Juan Brews, 513 E. Main St., Montrose, featuring live music by Cousin Curtiss and Stillhouse Junkies, as well a guest performance by ty Gallenback, magician. Show begins at 9 p.m. Costumes encouraged. Tickets: https://tinyurl.com/sanjuanhoot
Monday, October 31
4 p.m. — Black Canyon Classics Car Club hosts “trunk or treat” at the KFC parking lot, South Townsend Avenue. Club members will display classic automobiles and give children free candy while supplies last.