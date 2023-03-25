Saturday, March 25
2 – 3:30 p.m. — Live at the Candle Factory: The Telluwriters & the Passing of the Gourd; Bluecorn Café & Mercantile, 1842 S. Townsend Ave., Montrose. The Telluwriters will shared customized poetry readings, then give attendees the opportunity to share or reflect in a sharing circle.
4 - 5:30 p.m. — “Fierce Consciousness” book release, reading and discussion with author Trebbe Johnson, Ridgway Public Library. Info: trebbejohnson.com
7:30 p.m. — The Magic Circle Players present “Lost and Found in Ikea,” 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: magiccircleplayers.com; 970-249-7838.
7 p.m. — Evening at the Opera, Egyptian Theater, 452 Main St., Delta. Favorite arias and duets from opera and musical theater featuring Christie Conover, soprano, Katherine Henly, soprano, Jack Swanson, tenor, and Jeremy Reger, piano. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets: $20, general admission, at www.deltaegyptian.com. Info: 970-399-7207.
8 – 11:59 p.m. — Crazy Like a Fox Rock Band, Sidelines Sports Bar and Koree Christina Wilde host “Emerging from Hibernation” at Sidelines, 35 N. Uncompahgre Ave., Montrose.
Sunday, March 26
8:30 – 10 a.m. — Coffee with Queers at Bluecorn Café & Mercantile, 1842 S. Townsend Ave., Montrose. Enjoy coffee, conversation and community.
10:30 a.m. - noon — Easter Series: Resurrection Appearances at Christ’s Church of the Valley, 10 Hillcrest Plaza Way, Montrose. “Disciples on the Road to Erasmus.”
2 p.m. — The Magic Circle Players present “Lost and Found in Ikea,” 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: magiccircleplayers.com; 970-249-7838.
Monday, March 27
1 p.m. — Gunnison author Dave Primus will discuss his new book, "Beneath Blue Mesa: The Gunnison River Valley Before the Reservoir,” at the Warrior Resource Center, 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way. The program will include historic photos of towns, resorts/hotels and ranches that once existed along this 23-mile stretch of the Gunnison River. The public is welcome to this event sponsored by the Montrose Genealogy Center.
Tuesday, March 28
6:30 p.m. — Speakeasy Trivia Night at Phelanies, 19 S. Junction Ave., Montrose.
Thursday, March 30
5:30 - 7:30 p.m. — Decorate Birdhouses at Mosaic, 21 N. Cascade Ave., Montrose, with Kate Burke. $35 includes birdhouse, art materials and drink. Details, registration: https://kathrynrburke.com/product/033023-birdhouses-mosaic/
Friday, March 31
7:30 p.m. — The Magic Circle Players present “Lost and Found in Ikea,” 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: magiccircleplayers.com; 970-249-7838.
Saturday, April 1
11 a.m. - 2 p .m. — Easter at Hidden Lake Community, 62650 LaSalle Road, Montrose. 11 a.m.: Easter candy hunt and pictures with the Easter Bunny for ages 1 - 5; coloring contest for ages 3 - 5. At 13:30 p.m., Easter candy hunt, coloring contest and pictures with the Easter Bunny for ages 6 - 9. Info: www.TheHiddenLakeCommunity.com
8 - 9: 30 p.m. — Comedy at The Bridge, 2500 Bridges Drive, Montrose, headlining Stef Darnell of Albuquerque and Cody Ullrich of Denver. Hosted by Canyon Creek Bed and Breakfast. Tickets: $15; 21 and older only; canyoncreekbedandbreakfast.com (click the “Comedy” button).
7:30 p.m. — The Magic Circle Players present “Lost and Found in Ikea,” 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: magiccircleplayers.com; 970-249-7838.
