Saturday, November 5
9 a.m. — Columbine Quilters meet at the Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans/Warrior Resource Center, 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way, Montrose. Business meeting at 9:30, then show-and-tell-refreshments and program. Visitors are welcome. Info: paulalakecity@gmail.com or Cheryl 970-462-3849.
10 a.m. — Western Slope 5K Walk in support of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation begins at Confluence Park (Lions Club Pavilion), in Delta. Info and registration: walk.jdrf.org/westernslope or Trisha Bush, travellingbush@yahoo.com; 303-518-3153.
Noon — 1 p.m. — Artist Anne Hockenberry and astronomer Bryan Cashion collaborate to show kids how art and the solar system combine to create masterpieces. Ids 8 — 14 are invited to the Montrose Regional Library’s meeting room, 320 S. Second St. for the program. First-come, first-seated; limit of 25.
1 — 3 p.m. — Open studio at WHAFV, 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way, Montrose. Classes in alcohol ink Christmas ornaments and mixed media Holiday cards. Open studio — you provide your own materials — is $15. For open studio or classes with all materials, coffee and tea, $25-30. Cash bar for soft drinks, beer and wine, packaged snacks. Register at https://kathrynrburke.com/110522-studio/
4 — 7 p.m. — Delta Egyptian Theater open house, 452 Main St., Delta. Lean about the theater’s plans; enjoy refreshments and music.
7 p.m. — Face Vocal Band plays a benefit concert for San Juan Healthcare Foundation at the Montrose Pavilion,1800 Pavilion Drive. Face Vocal is an all-vocal rock band.Doors open at 7; VIP reception at 5:30 p.m. General admission is $35 ($20 for students with valid student ID and free for kids 12 and younger). VIP admission is $125 and includes the reception with food and beverage, as well as reserved concert seats. Purchase: events.ourtownmatters.net or hello@ourtownmatters.net. In person: 1245 E. Main St., Montrose. Info: 970-765-0913.
7:30 p.m. — Arthur Miller’s All My Sons presented by Mivera West, Ouray County 4H Event Center, 22739 US-550, Ridgway Tickets $20 adults / $10 students at minervawest.org. Onsite, cash-only ticket office opens 30 mins before show.
Monday, November 7
8 — 9:30 a.m. — Olathe business owners and town board coffee and doughnuts, Olathe Conexion, 314 Main St., Olathe. Business owners can meet with Trustees Steve Gottlieb and Mark Hillier and share with the trustees their vision for Olathe, as well as hear from them how businesses fit into the town’s long-term plans.
5:30 p.m. — Montrose Women’s Giving Club meeting at The Bridges. Free one-time attendance with $100 donation waived, for those who want to learn more about the club. The club uses its members’ donations to fund worthy causes that members select at each meeting.
6:45 — 8:15 p.m. — Citizenship prep classes, Montrose Regional Library, 320 S. Second St. Email Taylor at tevans@montroselibrary.org to register. Next class Nov. 14.
Tuesday, November 8
8 a.m. — 7 p.m. — Election Day. Registered voters: Cast your ballot at 320 S. First St., upstairs, or drop off your mail ballot either upstairs or in the secure drop box outside (it is too late to mail them back, as postmarks do not count). The polls close promptly at 7 p.m.; late voting is not allowed and ballots received after 7 p.m. will not be counted.
6 p.m. — Legal Services Series at Montrose Regional Library, 320 S. Second St. Lindsay Watson, staff attorney with Colorado legal services, hosts the workshop, covering topics such as SSI and SSDI overpayments, terminations and reductions. Register: tevans@montroselibrary.com.
Wednesday, November 9
8 — 9 a.m. — The Forum features area wineries Cottonwood Cellars, Mountain View Winery and LaNoue DuBois. The Forum talk is free and open to all; CMU Cascade Hall, South Third Street and Cascade Avenue, Montrose.
7 — 9 p.m. — Death Cafe at Montrose Regional Library’s meeting room, 320 S. Second St. “Talking about death won’t kill you.” Register: srinne@montroselibrary.org. Info: deathcafe.com
Thursday, November 10
8 a.m. — 3 p.m. — West Slope Water Summit, Montrose County Event Center arena, 1036 N. Seventh St. Info/register at register at westslopewatersummit.com or 970-252-4505. Space limited; event will be broadcast live.
11:30 a.m. — 2 p.m. — Ridgway Christian Center annual free lunch for veterans, 120 Redcliffe Drive, Ridgway. Veterans and their families can enjoy a home-cooked meal and music. Info: praisehimministries.org or 970-626-5243.
4 — 6 p.m. — Open house, Montrose County Transportation Plan map, Public Works Conference Room, 63160 Lasalle Road.
4:30 p.m. — Zines by any Means at Montrose Regional Library, 320 S. Second St. Join the Pre-Teen Advisory Board in the Storyhour Room and make your own zines using stickers, drawings, cut-outs and more. For ages 9 — 12.
5:30 — 7 p.m. — Join artist Anne Hockenberry at San Juan Brews, 512 E. Main St., Montrose, for a customized, painted Christmas sign class. Anne will guide you through tracing and painting a Christmas truck; then Molly will give you tricks and tips to hand-lettering, or will customize it for you. No experience necessary. All materials and one drink provided. Sign up at www.birdsandberrystudio.com
7 — 9 p.m. — Hospice 101, presented by Touch of Care Hospice, at Montrose Regional Library, 320 S. Second St. Learn about the philosophy of hospice, death in America and the “whole person” approach to care.
7 p.m. — Healthy Rhythm Music Series presents Kristie Lynn Mosher and Galen Clark live, 232 E. Main St., Montrose. Advanced reserved seats, $10; day of show, $15. Doors at 7 and show at 7:30 p.m. Tickets: healthyrhythm.net
