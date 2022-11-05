Saturday, November 5

9 a.m. — Columbine Quilters meet at the Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans/Warrior Resource Center, 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way, Montrose. Business meeting at 9:30, then show-and-tell-refreshments and program. Visitors are welcome. Info: paulalakecity@gmail.com or Cheryl 970-462-3849.



