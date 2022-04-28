Email calendar listings to editor@montrosepress.com. Put “events calendar” in the subject line. Do not submit calendar entries as attachments; put entries in the body of your email. Please include the venue address. Please submit entries at least one week in advance of the date of your event. Note: If your event has an online link for tickets or registration that is longer than 20 characters, please create a shorter url at tinyurl.com. If Zoom registration is offered, provide an email address people can contact to receive credentials.
Thursday, April 28
9:30 a.m. — Friendship Quilters of Western Colorado will meet at Friendship Hall, 1001 N. Second St. The meeting starts with fellowship at 9:30, followed by a business meeting, show and tell, and a program. The April program will be a “Birthday Celebration of 29 Years of Friendship.” Info: 970-249-9647 (please leave a message).
4 — 7 p.m. — Advanced access to the Friends of the Montrose Library spring book sale. Members-only admission; public days are Friday, Saturday and Sunday. At Montrose Regional Library.
Friday, April 29
Noon — 6 p.m. — Friends of the Montrose Library spring book sale, Montrose Regional Library meeting room, 320 S. Second St.
1 p.m. — Montrose County, The Dolphin House and Whimspire team up with the Fox Theater for a family movie event, “The Bad Guys,” at 27 S. Cascade Ave. The county is covering the movie cost. Complimentary soda and popcorn provided.
5 -7 p.m. — Spaghetti dinner benefiting the Montrose Center for the Arts, at the Elks Lodge, 801 S. Hillcrest, Montrose. Adults: $12 ($15 at the door). Children younger than 6 eat free. Advance tickets: MCA, 11 S. Park Ave., 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. Info: 970-787-9428.
6 p.m. — 8 p.m. — “Wonders Down Under” with Australian storyteller Paul Taylor at Museum of the Mountain West, 68169 E. Miami Road. Taylor entertains with an exciting blend of story, song, dance, and drama featuring the mesmerizing didgeridoo. Fun for the whole family. Cost: $25 adult 16-59, $10 kids 6-15. Over 60, free. Register online: museumofthemountainwest.org/product/04-29-paul-taylor/ Info: info@mw-museum.org or 970-240-3400.
7 p.m. — Western Colorado Friends of the Himalayas present Danika Gilbert at the Ute Indian Museum, Chipeta Room (17253 Chipeta Road, Montrose). Gilbert will be sharing her recent adventures trekking in Nepal and Africa. There also will be a silent auction and short annual meeting for WCFH. Snacks and chai served. Info: 970-275-3671.
Saturday, April 30
10 a.m. — 5 p.m. — Friends of the Montrose Library spring book sale, Montrose Regional Library meeting room, 320 S. Second St.
11 a.m. — Derby Hat Decorating Party at Mosaic, 21 N. Cascade Ave. Mosaic provides all the fixin’s, tips and tricks to create your own fun hat; you can bring anything from home you want to incorporate. Mosaic sells hats for about $20, with hat bands and decorations priced individually. Bottomless mimosas and brunchy bites for $6. Wear your creation with pride to Storm King Distilling Co.’s Derby Day on May 7, from 10 a.m. — 7 p.m., at 41 W. Main Street.
Sunday, May 1
1 — 5 p.m. — Friends of the Montrose Library spring book sale, Montrose Regional Library meeting room, 320 S. Second St. Today is the $5 per bag book sale.
Monday, May 2
5:30 p.m. — The quarterly meeting for the Women’s Giving Club of Montrose will be held at the Bridges Golf and Country Club in Montrose. This club is open to all women who have an interest in meeting new friends and becoming informed about local nonprofits in the Montrose and surrounding areas. For a $100 donation, plus a $10 room and hospitality fee, you will hear three, five-minute presentations highlighting the needs and work that goes on in our area. Winner takes all proceeds from the tally that happens at the end of the evening. This group has given $250,000 in the past five years. Info: 970-209-9598.
Wednesday May 4
8 a.m. — “Made in Montrose” presentation at the Forum features Bluecorn Beeswax, Alpen Confections and Storm King Distilling. The Forum meets from 8 — 9 a.m. at CMU’s Cascade Hall, Cascade Avenue and South Third Street, in Montrose. Upcoming presentations: Residential development with David Coker and Matt Miles on May 11 and the Colorado River District on May 18.
10 a.m. — Free, hands-on rose-pruning and care workshop at Montrose Botanic Gardens 1800 Pavilion Drive (south behind the Pavilion Events Center). Explore the gardens and rose garden while learning to care for and enjoy this beautiful flower — the national flower of America! Lots of resources will be available.
6 p.m. — Free rose-pruning and care workshop repeats at the Montrose Botanic Gardens, 1800 Pavilion Drive.
Thursday, May 5
5 p.m. — 11 p.m. — Montrose Lions Club Carnival opens at the Montrose County Fairgrounds. Pre-sale unlimited ride tickets tickets are $30 and are available at: Abel’s Ace Hardware, 22 S. Townsend Ave.; Black Canyon Gymnastics, 120 Apollo Road; Coffee Trader, 845 E. Main St.; the Lions Club table at the Community Recreation Center on Woodgate Road (11:30 a.m. — 3 p.m. Saturday, April 30). At the gate, the cost of an unlimited ride ticket is $40. Single-ride tickets are also sold.
6 — 8 p.m. — Cinco de Mayo Thirsty Thursday kickoff at Storm King Distilling Co. features performer Grant Livingston on the patio.
Friday, May 6
5 p.m.- 11 p.m. — Montrose Lions Club Carnival at the Montrose County Fairgrounds. Pre-sale unlimited ride tickets tickets are $30 and are available at: Abel’s Ace Hardware, 22 S. Townsend Ave.; Black Canyon Gymnastics, 120 Apollo Road; Coffee Trader, 845 E. Main St.; the Lions Club table at the Community Recreation Center on Woodgate Road (11:30 a.m. — 3 p.m. Saturday, April 30). At the gate, the cost of an unlimited ride ticket is $40. Single-ride tickets are also sold.
5 — 8 p.m. — First Friday Art Walk by Cimarron Song Gallery, 901 E. Main St., Montrose.
Saturday, May 7
9 a.m. — 1 p.m. — Montrose Farmers Market summer opening day at Centennial Plaza (South First Street and Uncompahgre Avenue). Browse and purchase local produce, baked goods, honey, jams, soap, eggs, meat, cheese, handcrafted jewelry and more. The market will return each Saturday at the same time during the summer.
10 a.m. — 7 p.m. — Storm King Distilling Co.’s Derby Day at 41 W. Main St. kicks off with brunch at 10 a.m. and a bourbon launch at noon. Derby competitions, including “best dressed” (sponsored by Mosaic) follow in the afternoon, with viewing at 4:57 p.m. Seth Brown starts his music at 5 p.m. and Sushi on the Roll serves up its best.
12 p.m. — midnight — Montrose Lions Club Carnival at the Montrose County Fairgrounds. Pre-sale unlimited ride tickets tickets are $30 and are available at: Abel’s Ace Hardware, 22 S. Townsend Ave.; Black Canyon Gymnastics, 120 Apollo Road; Coffee Trader, 845 E. Main St.; the Lions Club table at the Community Recreation Center on Woodgate Road (11:30 a.m. — 3 p.m. Saturday, April 30). At the gate, the cost of an unlimited ride ticket is $40. Single-ride tickets are also sold.
2 — 5 p.m. — Celebrating Mothers + Mothers Celebrating, at Montrose Center for the Arts, 11 S. Park Ave. Mary Pat Ettinger and Margaret Kauffman instruct attendees on coloring a copy of any photo provided upon registration. Mimosa bar and Mother’s Day gifts to take home. Tickets: $50; must be 18 or older. Provide the photograph you want to work on at the time of your registration in person at MCA. Info: 970-787-9428.
2 p.m. — 7 p.m. — Partners Palooza, a festival to celebrate Partners of Delta, Montrose and Ouray, at Montrose Rotary Amphitheater in Cerise Park. Enjoy music by Cousin Curtiss, Farmer in the Sky and ALTO — A Lifetime To Overcome, plus activities. The family-friendly event is free. Food available for purchase from vendors.
7 p.m. — Magician Ty Gallenback presents “Mind Blown” at Upstairs at Precedence, 511 E. Main St., Montrose. VIP tickets: $40; tier 1, $30 and tier 2, $20. Purchase at https://tinyurl.com/tymindblown
8 p.m. — Comedy at Canyon Creek Backyard, 820 E. Main St. features Barry Neal and Alyssa Poteet. 21-plus show; tickets $15 at canyoncreekbedandbreakfast.com (click the “Comedy” button on far right side of screen)