Saturday, October 9
8 a.m. — 29th annual Bosom Buddies Walk/Run at the Montrose Pavilion. Registration is at 8; walk/run begins at 9 a.m. Proceeds benefit Bosom Buddies breast cancer support services. Visit bosombuddiesswc.org/events-meetings/ for link to register online or to download a registration form to turn it at the walk. Entry fee is $35.
9 a.m. 1 p.m. — Tri-River Area Master Gardeners annual plant sale, Mesa County Extension Office, 2775 U.S. 50, Grand Junction.
11a.m. — 12th Annual Blessing of the Animals at Lions Park, 602 N. Nevada Ave. Children may bring stuffed animals to be blessed. Photographs of beloved animals will also be blessed. Sponsored by the Spiritual Awareness Center; 970-252-0908.
1 — 6 p.m. — Oktoberfest at Cerise Park, featuring local beer, wine, cider and seltzer, plus the first public shows at the Rotary Amphitheater, with music by Iron Horse, Zolopht and Cousin Curtiss. The fun includes a costume contest, stein-hoisting, stein relay, circus performers and more. Event benefits All Points Transit; presented by TEI Rock Drills, Telluride Express and Black Canyon Homebrewers Association. Tickets: $35 in advance and $45 at the gate. Purchase at https://tinyurl.com/montoktober
Sunday, October 10
4 — 7 p.m. — Haven House annual wine and cheese fundraiser; 43 Black Bear Way, Divide Ranch, Ridgway. Haven House Transitional Living Center presents information about its programs and community benefits of helping families transition out of homelessness and to self-sufficiency. Questions: Lil, 949-903-6161. Donations also welcome via www.havenhousehomeless.org.
Wednesday, October 13
8 a.m. — The League of Women Voters of the Ucompahgre Valley hosts its ballet info presentation at the Forum, CMU’s Cascade Room.
11 a.m. — 1 p.m. — Member Appreciation Day at Delta-Montrose Electric Association, 11925 63.00 Road, Montrose. Enjoy a free lunch from food trucks including Double Barrel Taco Co., Alarado Biscuit Co., Mountain Country BBQ, and Tamales & Mexican Food, plus meet new CEO Alyssa Clemsen Roberts, chat with DMEA employees and board members, and pick up a special member gift. No formal presentation; drop in at will.
October 15
6:30 — 8:30 p.m. — Opening for “Unbroken Spirit: Western Colorado’s Captive Mustangs” solo exhibit by artist Savannah Conley; Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, 232 E. Main St., Montrose. The exhibit will be on display through Dec. 18.
October 16
2 p.m. — 10th Annual Pioneer Social, presented by Montrose County Historical Society, with sponsor Looney Bean Roasting Co., at Montrose United Methodist Church, 19 S. Park Ave. This year’s program honors the Hartman family. Admission: Donations accepted at the door.
