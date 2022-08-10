Email calendar listings to editor@montrosepress.com. Put “events calendar” in the subject line. Do not submit calendar entries as attachments; put entries in the body of your email. Please include the venue address. Please submit entries at least one week in advance of the date of your event. Note: If your event has an online link for tickets or registration that is longer than 20 characters, please create a shorter url at tinyurl.com. If Zoom registration is offered, provide an email address people can contact to receive credentials.
Saturday, August 13
8 a.m. — 9 p.m. — Func Fest at Riverbottom Park/Montrose Water Sports Park. Family fun, food trucks, live music, beer garden, vendors and zany water sports competitions on the Uncompahgre River, including the Partners annual rubber ducky race from 10:30 a.m. — 4 p.m. Ducky race offers $300 cash prize, plus many more prizes! Heats run at 1, 2, 3 with the top 30 ducks running at 4 p.m.for the grand prize. Cost: $2 a duck, 3 for $5 Proceeds go to Partners Youth Mentoring. Info: 970-249-1116.
9:30 — 11 a.m. — Nature Detectives: Forests Forever. Kids ages 6 and up, learn about different trees, do some activities, and take home your own potted pine seed to grow. Ridgway State Park Visitors Center.
10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. — Ridgway Rendezvous 37th annual arts and crafts festival, Ridgway Town Park. Arts,crafts from vendors nationwide; kids’ activities; live entertainment. Free entry.
7:30 p.m. — “Utes: Past and Present,” Regina Lopez-Whiteskunk. Regina has traveled extensively throughout the country sharing the Ute culture through song, dance, presentations, and is honored to continue to protect, preserve, and serve through education. Ridgway State Park, Visitors Center overlook.
Sunday, August 14
9 — 10 a.m. — Knights of Columbus host a pancake breakfast at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1855 St. Mary’s Drive, Montrose.
9:30 — 11 a.m. — Kids Activity: Bats! Join park naturalist to learn about bats with specimens, a bat costume, and make a bat puppet to take home. Elk Ridge campground, camper services building, Ridgway State Park.
10 a.m. — 4 p.m. — Ridgway Rendezvous 37th annual arts and crafts festival, Ridgway Town Park. Arts,crafts from vendors nationwide; kids’ activities; live entertainment. Free entry.
1:30 — 4:30 p.m. — Touch Tables: Fossils and Rock! Look at a variety of specimens with additional information. Ridgway State Park, swim beach shower/picnic area. Dutch Charlie entrance.
Tuesday, August 16
8:30 a.m. — Shotgun start for the Cobble Creek Women’s Golf Association’s 15th Annual Bosom Buddies Charity Tournament. Cost is $65 Call the pro shop to register at 970-240-9542. Wear pink! Proceeds go to the Bosom Buddies Cancer Support Group of Southwestern Colorado.
6 p.m. — Gates open at Two Rivers Winery for Donny Morales and Glenn Patterson’s performance for Music in the Grapevines. Music starts at 7. Advance tickets: $15, artcenterguild.org, or at Art Center of Western Colorado (Seventh and Orchard, Grand Junction) and the winery, 2087 Broadway, Grand Junction. Tickets at gate are $20.
Wednesday, August 17
8 — 9 a.m. — The Forum presents cardiology information with guest speaker John Crane of Montrose Regional Health. Learn life-saving tips and about the hospital’s cardiology services. The Forum meets at CMU’s Cascade Hall, South Third Street and Cascade Avenue, Montrose.
Thursday, August 18
10 a.m. — noon — Breastfeeding support meet-up at Buckley Park, 300 N. Nevada Ave., Montrose. Come learn what support is available, meet other parents and enjoy fun, plus door prizes.
7 p.m. — Dan Martin with Gene Williams perform live at Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, 323 E. Main St., Montrose. Seating is $10 in advance and $15 on day of show, with advance purchase recommended. Doors at 7. Show at 7:30. Tickets: bit.ly/3Nb980M
7 — 8:30 p.m. — Blair Kanis from Colorado Poverty Law Project presents at MADA, 17 N. 6th St., Montrose, discussing protections for mobile home park residents, landlord responsibilities, dispute resolution and the right to purchase your mobile home park. English-to-Spanish interpretation provided. Info: Elisa Rodriguez, 701-38–2463.
Friday, August 19
4:30 p.m. — International Essential Tremor Foundation support group meets at the Montrose Regional Library meeting room, 320 S. Second St. RSVP to Cathy Trujillo at 405-205-9397 or catvol2022@currently.com
7 p.m. — The Knotty G’s Duo, live at Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, 232 E. Main St., Montrose. Advance seating is $13 and $15 on day of show, with advance purchase recommended. Tickets: bit.ly/3tEIV3G. Doors at 7. Concert at 7:30.
Saturday, Aug. 20
8 a.m. — 4:30 p.m. — Youth Appreciation Day, featuring fun events for kids all over town, including a rec fest at Ute Park, kiddie carnival at McNeil Fields, paddle board demos and more. Times and locations vary. Info: https://tinyurl.com/montyouthday
7:30 a.m. — Haven House “Drive to End Homelessness” golf tournament begins with sign-in at Cobble Creek golf course, 699 Cobble Drive, Montrose. Shotgun start at 8:30 a.m.; continental breakfast. Four-person teams register at www.havenhousehomeless.org, or email larry@havenhousehomeless.org. Need help registering? Call 970-626-5677. Fee: $100 per person ($50 for Cobble Creek golf members), includes green fees, driving range, lunch, prizes and gift bags.
12 — 8 p.m. — MADA Fiesta at La Raza Park (17 N. Sixth St. and La Raza Park nearby), Montrose. This first-ever fiesta is also the 50th anniversary celebration for the Mexican American Development Association. Food trucks, beer tent, vendors, live music with ALTO Band, free family activities, dancing, more. Bring your own chairs.
7:45 — 9:45 p.m. — Silent Disco Dance Party and Laser Light Show, presented by Faultless Inc., at the Montrose Rotary Amphitheater, Cerise Park. Free to first 100 teens (14 — 18) to check in with valid ID. Three DJs will be competing with an epic laser light show.