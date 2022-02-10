Thursday, February 10
5 p.m. — Montrose Women March meets at the Montrose Center for the Arts, 11 S. Park Ave., Montrose for “Meet, Greet & Whine (Wine).” All people interested in women’s choice and voting can meet other like-minded people, raise a glass, share a laugh and talk about the next march, which is planned to coincide with the Supreme Court ruling on Whole Women’s Health vs. Jackson.
7 p.m. — Black Canyon McIntosh User Group, via Zoom. Email John at jc@macdoktor.net for Zoom link and login credentials. Richard Cox will continue the overview of Apple’s Numbers app that was started last month. The usual troubleshooting discussion follows.
Friday, February 11
4 – 8:30 p.m. — San Juan Brews Photo Sessions, 512 E. Main St. Montrose. Bring a partner or a friend for a fund photo session. Session of $50 includes 10 digital images and one Polaroid print of your choice. Must be paid in full at time of booking. Visit tinyurl.com/sjbrewshoot to book session.
5 p.m. — “My Funny Valentine: The Greatest Show” fundraiser at the Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Dinner and show at this time. Show only at 7:30 p.m. Tickets/info:mcp@montrose.net; 970-249-7838.
Saturday, February 12
8 — 10 a.m. — Breakfast fundraiser to benefit the families of three Tuxedo Corn Co. employees who were killed in a Dec. 21 crash in Delta County, and to benefit the man who survived, but who was critically injured. Knights of Columbus and the Western Colorado Migrant Rural Coalition host the breakfast as St. Michael’s Church, 628 Meeker St., Delta.
9 — 11 a.m. — Montrose County Republicans caucus training, Pioneer Room, Friendship Hall. Learn the caucus process and find out about becoming a Republican Central Committee member. Interested unaffiliated voters are welcome. RSVP to GOPREP2022@protonmail.com.
9 a.m. — 1 p.m. — The mobile vaccine bus for COVID-19 shots is at River Valley Family Health Center, 1010 S. Rio Grande Ave, Montrose. Registration: https://montrose-212-cdphe-mvu15.youcanbook.me Insurance and ID are not required. Walkups welcome.
9 a.m. — 1 p.m. — Guided snowshoe/ski tour of the Red Mountain Mining District with historian Don Paulson. Moderate difficulty level; elevation of 8,000-plus feet. Meet at the Ouray Visitor Center, 1230 Main St., Ouray, to carpool. Bring snowshoes, nordic skis, poles, appropriate clothing and gear, as well as food, snacks, sunglasses, sunscreen, small binoculars and a camera. No pets allowed. $35. Registration is limited to 18 people; www.uncompahgrewatershed.org./events or call 970-325-3010.
10 a.m. — The Winter Rim Romp race once slated for this time has been canceled.
2 p.m. — Montrose’s Got Talent competition, at the Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive. Tickets: $10/adults and $5 students. Available from Montrose Economic Development Corp. or at the door.
2 p.m. — “My Funny Valentine: The Greatest Show” fundraiser at the Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets/info:mcp@montrose.net; 970-249-7838.
4 — 7 p.m. — Galentine’s Party at Mosaic, 21 N. Cascade Ave. Celebrate with your gal-pals by enjoying treats, drinks, crafts, shopping, massages and more. Tickets: $49 at square.link/u/qlIS6I9F.
6 — 8 p.m. — San Juan Brews Date Night Art Class with Anne Hockenberry. $30 per person or $50 per couple for step-by-step painting instruction. Leave with a finished piece on canvas. San Juan Brewing is at 512 E. Main St. in Montrose.
Sunday, February 13
9 a.m. — 2 p.m. — The mobile vaccine bus for COVID-19 shots is at St. Mary’s Catholic Church (north lot), 1855 St. Mary’s Drive, Montrose. Registration: https://montrose-213-cdphe-mvu15.youcanbook.me. Walkups welcome. Insurance and ID are not required.
10 — 11 a.m. — Knights of Columbus pancake breakfast at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, parish hall. Includes pancakes, blueberry pancakes, bacon, sausage, French toast, biscuits and gravy. Donations only; net proceeds will be given to a local charity.
Monday, February 14
1 p.m. — Chocolate, Cupid and Cassanova: The Valentine Trifecta, at Montrose Senior Center, 1800 Pavilion Drive. Kate Burke’s history series explores the lore and lure of Valentine’s Day. Bring valentines to share. Chocolate for everyone is provided.