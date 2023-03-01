Thursday, March 2

6 - 8 p.m. — Live at the Candle Factory: A Coastal Gentleman. Acoustic guitarist David Broadridge takes the stage at Blue Corn Cafe & Mercantile, 1842 S. Townsend Ave.



