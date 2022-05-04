Email calendar listings to editor@montrosepress.com. Put “events calendar” in the subject line. Do not submit calendar entries as attachments; put entries in the body of your email. Please include the venue address. Please submit entries at least one week in advance of the date of your event. Note: If your event has an online link for tickets or registration that is longer than 20 characters, please create a shorter url at tinyurl.com. If Zoom registration is offered, provide an email address people can contact to receive credentials.
Wednesday May 4
10 a.m. — Free, hands-on rose-pruning and care workshop at Montrose Botanic Gardens 1800 Pavilion Drive (south behind the Pavilion Events Center). Explore the gardens and rose garden while learning to care for and enjoy this beautiful flower — the national flower of America! Lots of resources will be available.
6 p.m. — Free rose-pruning and care workshop repeats at the Montrose Botanic Gardens, 1800 Pavilion Drive.
Thursday, May 5
10 a.m. — 5 p.m. — Spring Art Show at Ridgway Library, 300 Charles Street, Ridgway. Continues through the week of May 9. Saturday hours 10 a.m. — 2 p.m.
5 p.m. — 11 p.m. — Montrose Lions Club Carnival opens at the Montrose County Fairgrounds. Pre-sale unlimited ride tickets tickets are $30 and are available at: Abel’s Ace Hardware, 22 S. Townsend Ave.; Black Canyon Gymnastics, 120 Apollo Road; Coffee Trader, 845 E. Main St. At the gate, the cost of an unlimited ride ticket is $40. Single-ride tickets are also sold.
6 p.m. — Dave Lively, Storyteller of History, presents “Sisters of Courage” at the Montrose Regional Library meeting room, 320 S. Second St., Montrose. Learn about the Harbisons’ adventures homesteading in the area of what is now the west entrance to Rocky Mountain National Park. Space is limited. Info: lmclean@montroselibrary.org
6 — 8 p.m. — Cinco de Mayo Thirsty Thursday kickoff at Storm King Distilling Co. features performer Grant Livingston on the patio.
Friday, May 6
10:30 a.m. — noon — Caregiver Support Foundation and partners host a forum discussing all types of dementia and resources available to anyone affected by brain disease. The forum will be at Cascade Hall, 336 S. Third St., Montrose. Register: 800-272-3900.
5 p.m.- 11 p.m. — Montrose Lions Club Carnival at the Montrose County Fairgrounds. Pre-sale unlimited ride tickets tickets are $30 and are available at: Abel’s Ace Hardware, 22 S. Townsend Ave.; Black Canyon Gymnastics, 120 Apollo Road; Coffee Trader, 845 E. Main St. At the gate, the cost of an unlimited ride ticket is $40. Single-ride tickets are also sold.
5 — 8 p.m. — First Friday Art Walk by Cimarron Song Gallery, 901 E. Main St., Montrose.
Saturday, May 7
9 a.m. — 1 p.m. — Montrose Farmers Market summer opening day at Centennial Plaza (South First Street and Uncompahgre Avenue). Browse and purchase local produce, baked goods, honey, jams, soap, eggs, meat, cheese, handcrafted jewelry and more. The market will return each Saturday at the same time during the summer.
10 a.m. — 7 p.m. — Storm King Distilling Co.’s Derby Day at 41 W. Main St. kicks off with brunch at 10 a.m. and a bourbon launch at noon. Derby competitions, including “best dressed” (sponsored by Mosaic) follow in the afternoon, with viewing at 4:57 p.m. Seth Brown starts his music at 5 p.m. and Sushi on the Roll serves up its best.
12 p.m. — midnight — Montrose Lions Club Carnival at the Montrose County Fairgrounds. Pre-sale unlimited ride tickets tickets are $30 and are available at: Abel’s Ace Hardware, 22 S. Townsend Ave.; Black Canyon Gymnastics, 120 Apollo Road; Coffee Trader, 845 E. Main St. At the gate, the cost of an unlimited ride ticket is $40. Single-ride tickets are also sold.
2 — 5 p.m. — Celebrating Mothers + Mothers Celebrating, at Montrose Center for the Arts, 11 S. Park Ave. Mary Pat Ettinger and Margaret Kauffman instruct attendees on coloring a copy of any photo provided upon registration. Mimosa bar and Mother’s Day gifts to take home. Tickets: $50; must be 18 or older. Provide the photograph you want to work on at the time of your registration in person at MCA. Info: 970-787-9428.
2 p.m. — 7 p.m. — Partners Palooza, a festival to celebrate Partners of Delta, Montrose and Ouray, at Montrose Rotary Amphitheater in Cerise Park. Enjoy music by Cousin Curtiss, Farmer in the Sky and ALTO — A Lifetime To Overcome, plus activities. The family-friendly event is free. Food available for purchase from vendors.
7 p.m. — Magician Ty Gallenback presents “Mind Blown” at Upstairs at Precedence, 511 E. Main St., Montrose. VIP tickets: $40; tier 1, $30 and tier 2, $20. Purchase at https://tinyurl.com/tymindblown
8 p.m. — Comedy at Canyon Creek Backyard, 820 E. Main St. features Barry Neal and Alyssa Poteet. 21-plus show; tickets $15 at canyoncreekbedandbreakfast.com (click the “Comedy” button on far right side of screen)
Sunday, May 8
1 p.m. — Last day for the Montrose Lions Club Carnival at the Montrose County Fairgrounds. At the gate, the cost of an unlimited ride ticket is $40. Single-ride tickets are also sold.
3 p.m. — Free Mother’s Day harp ensemble concert. Come to the Abundant Life Church, 2430 Niagara Road, Montrose, for a family-friendly hour of music from the 50’s, Celtic, and much more. Info: 970-275-8996.