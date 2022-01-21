Friday, January 21
4 p.m. — Upstairs at Precedence opens for Friday music, featuring jazz classics and more; all evening long. Jordan Carls takes the stage with Zan Waller, Maxwell Riley, Michael Kern and Pat Olsen. Local social distancing regulations are enforced. Tickets: PrecedenceProductions.com
7:30 p.m. — “Tintypes,” the Tony nominated, nostalgic, musical revue of turn-of-the century America, plays at the Magic Circle Theatre. It offers snapshots – tintypes- of the changing times, as they blaze to life in a high-spirited brew of popular songs from the era, and the stories of five archetypes of the period, including the youngest man ever to be elected president, Teddy Roosevelt. Tickets: https://magiccircleplayers.thundertix.com/; info: 970-249-7838.
Saturday, January 22
8 a.m. — The Ouray Ice Festival and competition events at the Ouray Ice Park and Vendor Village. The annual competition and fundraising event spans three days and four nights, bringing in ice climbers of all skill levels. Attendees can demo the latest ice tools, apparel and gear from top vendors — plus gather at the top of the gorge to watch the world's best ice-climbers compete. More than 100 interactive and educational climbing clinics available, plus evening entertainments. Mask-use encouraged at all outdoor events; required at indoor events. Info/admission details: ourayicepark.com.
6 p.m. — Uncompahgre Cattlemen’s Association Banquet at the Montrose County Event Center. Tickets: $50; advance purchase required. No tickets will be sold at the door. Buy at: Home Loan State Bank, Montrose and Olathe Producer’s Co-op and Montrose Implement and Motorsports. Social hour is 6 - 7 p.m.; dinner, catered by Jimmers BBQ, is served at 7 p.m.; dancing starts at 9 p.m. Drawings will be held for two rifles and door prizes.
6 p.m. — Colorado West Christian School’s 40th anniversary gala and fundraiser, at Precedence Music Academy, 513 E. Main St. Tickets: 970-249-1094.
Sunday, January 23
8 a.m. — The Ouray Ice Festival and competition at the Ouray Ice Park and Vendor Village.
Tuesday, January 25
Noon — COVID-19 grief support group meets at Touch of Care Hospice, 1100 E. Main St. Facilitators Tom Smith and Catherine Vallejo. Info: 970-787-9988.
Wednesday, January 26
8 a.m. — The Forum meets at Colorado Mesa University’s Cascade Hall, South Third Street and Cascade Avenue, Montrose. This week’s presentation is the Montrose Police Department’s new building and future plans. Upcoming Forum: Feb. 2, Remarkable Women in the Old West.
7 p.m. - 9 p.m. — Malt barley growers interest meeting at the Montrose County Event Center, cosponsored by Shavano Conservation District, Uncompahgre Valley Water Users Association and CSU Extension. Zach Gaines of Proximity Malt will present information and take questions about malt barley crops that can be used for craft beer. This meeting is for growers who are interested in learning about Proximity Malt and an opportunity to grow and contract malt barley in the Uncompahgre Valley for the 2022 growing season. RSVP/info: Jerry Allen, jerry.allen@usda.gov.
Friday, January 28
9 a.m. — Seed-saving workshop at the Montrose Recreation District Field House, 25 Colorado Ave. Learn how to save your seeds from your garden with Yvette Henson. The workshop is a collaboration between the CSU Extension, rec district and Valley Food Partnership. Fee: $15. Limited seats. Reserve at garden@valleyfoodpartnership.
6 p.m. — Artist’s reception for Residual Roots, an exhibit by Cie Hoover, at Healthy Rhythm, 232 E. Main St. The reception welcomes the exhibit, on display through February at Healthy Rhythm. Enjoy wine by LaNoue DuBois Winery and a special acoustic performance by You Knew Me When. Info: www.healthyrhythm.com or www.CieCreativeCo.com.
7 p.m. — Kipori Woods and the Soul Shakers play at Upstairs at Precedence, 513 E. Main St., Montrose. Lounge and bar open at 4 p.m. Tickets: precedenceproductions.com.
Saturday, January 29
2 p.m. — Family Cinema, “Mary Poppins Returns,” at Montrose Christian Church, 2351 Sunnyside Road. Public welcome. Concessions by donation. Sponsored by Life Without Lupus. Doors open at 1 p.m.
