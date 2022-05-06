Email calendar listings to editor@montrosepress.com. Put “events calendar” in the subject line. Do not submit calendar entries as attachments; put entries in the body of your email. Please include the venue address. Please submit entries at least one week in advance of the date of your event. Note: If your event has an online link for tickets or registration that is longer than 20 characters, please create a shorter url at tinyurl.com. If Zoom registration is offered, provide an email address people can contact to receive credentials.
Friday, May 6
9:30 a.m. — 6 p.m. — Mother’s Day Weekend craft/vendor show and Montrose County Event Center, 1036 N. Seventh St.
10:30 a.m. — noon — Caregiver Support Foundation and partners host a forum discussing all types of dementia and resources available to anyone affected by brain disease. The forum will be at Cascade Hall, 336 S. Third St., Montrose. Register: 800-272-3900.
5 p.m.- 11 p.m. — Montrose Lions Club Carnival at the Montrose County Fairgrounds. Pre-sale unlimited ride tickets tickets are $30 and are available at: Abel’s Ace Hardware, 22 S. Townsend Ave.; Black Canyon Gymnastics, 120 Apollo Road; Coffee Trader, 845 E. Main St. At the gate, the cost of an unlimited ride ticket is $40. Single-ride tickets are also sold.
5 — 7 p.m. — First Friday reception for photographer Gabrielle Clay at the Montrose Center for the Arts, 11 S. Park Ave. Clay’s work will be on display for the month of May.
5 — 8 p.m. — First Friday Art Walk by Cimarron Song Gallery, 901 E. Main St., Montrose.
Saturday, May 7
9 a.m. — Columbine Quilters meeting at Welcome Home Alliance Warrior Resource Center, 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way, Montrose. Business meeting, show-and-tell, refreshments and program. Visitors always welcome. Info: Paula paulalakecity@gmail.com or Cheryl 970-462-3849
9 a.m. — 1 p.m. — Montrose Farmers Market summer opening day at Centennial Plaza (South First Street and Uncompahgre Avenue). Browse and purchase local produce, baked goods, honey, jams, soap, eggs, meat, cheese, handcrafted jewelry and more. The market will return each Saturday at the same time during the summer.
9 a.m. — 4 p.m. — Mother’s Day Weekend craft/vendor show and Montrose County Event Center, 1036 N. Seventh St.
10 a.m. — 3 p.m. — MADA community cleanup day, 17 N. Sixth St., Montrose. Info: 970-249-4774 or montrosemada.org.
10 a.m. — 7 p.m. — Storm King Distilling Co.’s Derby Day at 41 W. Main St. kicks off with brunch at 10 a.m. and a bourbon launch at noon. Derby competitions, including “best dressed” (sponsored by Mosaic) follow in the afternoon, with viewing at 4:57 p.m. Seth Brown starts his music at 5 p.m. and Sushi on the Roll serves up its best.
12 p.m. — midnight — Montrose Lions Club Carnival at the Montrose County Fairgrounds. Pre-sale unlimited ride tickets tickets are $30 and are available at: Abel’s Ace Hardware, 22 S. Townsend Ave.; Black Canyon Gymnastics, 120 Apollo Road; Coffee Trader, 845 E. Main St. At the gate, the cost of an unlimited ride ticket is $40. Single-ride tickets are also sold.
2 — 5 p.m. — Celebrating Mothers + Mothers Celebrating, at Montrose Center for the Arts, 11 S. Park Ave. Mary Pat Ettinger and Margaret Kauffman instruct attendees on coloring a copy of any photo provided upon registration. Mimosa bar and Mother’s Day gifts to take home. Tickets: $50; must be 18 or older. Provide the photograph you want to work on at the time of your registration in person at MCA. Info: 970-787-9428.
2 p.m. — 7 p.m. — Partners Palooza, a festival to celebrate Partners of Delta, Montrose and Ouray, at Montrose Rotary Amphitheater in Cerise Park. Enjoy music by Cousin Curtiss, Farmer in the Sky and ALTO — A Lifetime To Overcome, plus activities. The family-friendly event is free. Food available for purchase from vendors.
7 p.m. — Magician Ty Gallenback presents “Mind Blown” at Upstairs at Precedence, 511 E. Main St., Montrose. VIP tickets: $40; tier 1, $30 and tier 2, $20. Purchase at https://tinyurl.com/tymindblown
8 p.m. — Comedy at Canyon Creek Backyard, 820 E. Main St. features Barry Neal and Alyssa Poteet. 21-plus show; tickets $15 at canyoncreekbedandbreakfast.com (click the “Comedy” button on far right side of screen)
Sunday, May 8
1 p.m. — Last day for the Montrose Lions Club Carnival at the Montrose County Fairgrounds. At the gate, the cost of an unlimited ride ticket is $40. Single-ride tickets are also sold.
3 p.m. — Free Mother’s Day harp ensemble concert. Come to the Abundant Life Church, 2430 Niagara Road, Montrose, for a family-friendly hour of music from the 50’s, Celtic, and much more. Info: 970-275-8996.
Monday, May 9
12:30 p.m. — Great Old Broads for Wilderness monthly meeting. Bring your own picnic lunch; 1pm meeting. Frontier Park Pavilion, Ridgway Athletic Field. Come learn about and engage in stewardship projects and advocacy campaigns. Contact northernsanjuanbroadband@gmail.com for additional information.
Thursday, May 12
10 a.m. — 1 p.m. — Photographs and digital painting demo, presented by Susan Humphrey, Montrose Center for the Arts, 11 S. Park. Ave. Learn about digital software and how to transform photos into paintings. Free drawing for a digital print. $10 donation suggested. Info/reservations: 970-787-9428.
Friday, May 13
10 a.m. — 5 p.m. — Montrose Home Expo at the Montrose County Event Center. Free admission and parking. Info: montrosehomeexpo.com
4 — 6 p.m. — Montrose County School District celebrates retiring educators at Remington’s at the Bridges. The community, current and former district staff, family and friends are invited to the celebration, “Going in Style.”
7 p.m. — The Black Canyon Macintosh User Group meets via Zoom. Email jc@macdoktor.net for login. The May meeting is Q&A, as well as regular troubleshooting discussion.