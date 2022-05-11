Email calendar listings to editor@montrosepress.com. Put “events calendar” in the subject line. Do not submit calendar entries as attachments; put entries in the body of your email. Please include the venue address. Please submit entries at least one week in advance of the date of your event. Note: If your event has an online link for tickets or registration that is longer than 20 characters, please create a shorter url at tinyurl.com. If Zoom registration is offered, provide an email address people can contact to receive credentials.
Wednesday, May 11
8 — 9 a.m. — Local developers present a view of housing development at The Forum. The Forum meets at South Third Street and Uncompahgre Avenue, at CMU’s Cascade Hall.
Thursday, May 12
10 a.m. — 1 p.m. — Photographs and digital painting demo, presented by Susan Humphrey, Montrose Center for the Arts, 11 S. Park. Ave. Learn about digital software and how to transform photos into paintings. Free drawing for a digital print. $10 donation suggested. Info/reservations: 970-787-9428.
6:30 p.m. — Weehawken Dance presents “Cinderella Sweets” recital performance featuring young dancers at the Montrose Pavilion. This magical mini-production showcases what dancers from 2.5 years to 8 years old have learned.
Friday, May 13
10 a.m. — 5 p.m. — Montrose Home Expo at the Montrose County Event Center. Free admission and parking. Info: montrosehomeexpo.com
10:15 — 10:45 a.m. — Story Time with Miss Lizz at Mauve, 324 E. Main St., Montrose. Fun for preschoolers and their families.
4 p.m. — Teen(ish) Game Night at Montrose Regional Library, 320 S. Second St., Montrose.
4 — 6 p.m. — Montrose County School District celebrates retiring educators at Remington’s at the Bridges. The community, current and former district staff, family and friends are invited to the celebration, “Going in Style.”
6 p.m. — Lucky Overton performs soulful Americana and roots rock at San Juan Brews, 512 E. Main St., Montrose.
6 p.m. — Weekhawken Dance presents Cinderella at the Montrose Pavilion, featuring more than 250 dancers from local counties. This year’s cast is split; check with dancers’ families if you hope to see a particular performer. Doors open 5:30 at 1800 avilion Drive. Tickets: www.weehawkenarts.org. Available at the door 45 minutes before showtime, if not sold out.
7 p.m. — The Black Canyon Macintosh User Group meets via Zoom. Email jc@macdoktor.net for login. The May meeting is Q&A, as well as regular troubleshooting discussion.
7:30 p.m. — Fiddler on the Roof at Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: 970-249-7838; mcp@montrose.net
Saturday, May 14
8 a.m. — Community Yard Sale to benefit the Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans. Reserve table for $25. Info: 970-765-2210. Volunteers are needed to help with the sale. People also can donate by dropping items by 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way, Montrose, by May 13.
10 a.m. — 5 p.m. — Montrose Home Expo at the Montrose County Event Center. Free admission and parking. Info: montrosehomeexpo.com
10 a.m. — 4 p.m. — May fundraiser for Dare to Dream, dedicated to awareness of foster children. All donations go to a scholarship fund for foster children and at-risk youth. Dare to Dream is a nonprofit equine-assisted learning center, located at 9826 2150 Road, Austin. Starting at 10 a.m., enjoy pony rides; refreshments at noon; demonstrations at 12:30 p.m.; pinata at 1 p.m. and from 1:30 — 4 p.m., pony rides. Please leave dogs at home.
10 a.m. — 4 p.m. — Montrose Center for the Arts inaugural book fair, featuring Western Slope authors, 11 S. Park Ave. This free event is an opportunity to meet local authors, including Marie Hall, A.R. Lingenfelter, D.P. Benjamin, Richard Paolinelli, Steven Corey, Ann Boelter, Jesse Bond, Susan Catt and Warren Weaver. Signed copies for sale.
1 p.m. — Weekhawken Dance presents Cinderella at the Montrose Pavilion, featuring more than 250 dancers from local counties. This year’s cast is split; check with dancers’ families if you hope to see a particular performer. Doors open 5:30 at 1800 Pavilion Drive. Tickets: www.weehawkenarts.org. Available at the door 45 minutes before showtime, if not sold out.
6 p.m. — Weekhawken Dance presents Cinderella at the Montrose Pavilion, featuring more than 250 dancers from local counties. This year’s cast is split; check with dancers’ families if you hope to see a particular performer. Doors open 5:30 at 1800 Pavilion Drive. Tickets: www.weehawkenarts.org. Available at the door 45 minutes before showtime, if not sold out.
7 p.m. — Donny Morales plays a benefit concert for Keith Dowell, who was severely injured in the Hartman Brothers fire in April. Upstairs at Precedence, 511 E. Main St., Montrose. PrecedenceProductions.ccom
Sunday, May 15
10 a.m. — 5 p.m. — Montrose Home Expo at the Montrose County Event Center. Free admission and parking. Info: montrosehomeexpo.com
1 p.m. — Weekhawken Dance presents Cinderella at the Montrose Pavilion, featuring more than 250 dancers from local counties. This year’s cast is split; check with dancers’ families if you hope to see a particular performer. Doors open 5:30 at 1800 Pavilion Drive. Tickets: www.weehawkenarts.org. Available at the door 45 minutes before showtime, if not sold out.
1 p.m. — 5K Mud Run at Cerise Park. Register at blackcanyonrotary.org: $40 in advance and $50 for day-of sign up. Cash prizes, live music.
1:15 p.m. — Peace Pole dedication at the Uncompahgre River RV Park, 804 S. Church Ave., Olathe. Bring a dish to share for potluck following the dedication.
7:30 p.m. — Fiddler on the Roof at Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: 970-249-7838; mcp@montrose.net
2 p.m. — Fiddler on the Roof at Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: 970-249-7838; mcp@montrose.net
Monday, May 16
Last day to purchase tickets for the Shavano Conservation District annual meeting and banquet, to be held May 20 in Ridgway. Tickets: $16/adults; $9 12 and younger, blackcanyontickets.com or 970-964-3582. Purchase by May 16.
5:30 p.m. — Citizens’ Climate lobby holds its monthly meeting at the Montrose Library meeting room, 320 S. Second St. Nonpartisan, national. Review Biden’s climate agenda and action group on promoting sustainable community with Montrose City Council. Info: 970-765-9095. All welcome.
5:30 — 8:30 p.m. — The Colorado River District and Gunnison Basin Roundtable present “The State of the River (Lower Gunnison) at Upstairs at Precedence, 511 E. Main St., Montrose. The presentation is free, with a light dinner, but RSVP is required at bit.ly/lowergunnSOR22
Thursday, May 19
8:45 a.m. — 1 p.m. — AARP Smart Driver course at Montrose County Health and Human Services building, 1845 S. Townsend Ave. Learn proven driving techniques (in a classroom setting) to help keep you and your loved ones safe on the road, plus you could be eligible for a multi-year discount on your auto insurance. Fee: $20 for AARP members and $25 for non-members. To register, call Tom at 970-319-0137.
7 p.m. — Montrose Police Sg. Brian Rumbaugh, 7th Judicial District Drug Task Force supervisor, and Melissa Hall, probation officer, present an opioid seminar at the Montrose Regional Library’s meeting room, 320 S. Second St. This is the second opioid seminar in a series, presented by the 7th Judicial District, mental health entities and the library. Info/registration:tevans@montroselibrary.com
7:30 p.m. — Fiddler on the Roof at Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: 970-249-7838; mcp@montrose.net