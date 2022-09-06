Email calendar listings to editor@montrosepress.com. Put “events calendar” in the subject line. Do not submit calendar entries as attachments; put entries in the body of your email. Please include the venue address. Please submit entries at least one week in advance of the date of your event. Note: If your event has an online link for tickets or registration that is longer than 20 characters, please create a shorter url at tinyurl.com. If Zoom registration is offered, provide an email address people can contact to receive credentials.
Wednesday, September 7
8 —9 a.m. — The Student Threat Assessment Team for the school district presents information about school safety at The Forum. Free and open to all. The Forum meets at CMU’s Cascade Hall, South Third Street and Cascade Avenue, Montrose.
7 p.m. — Montrose County Historical Society meets at the Methodist Church, 19 S. Park Ave., Montrose. Barbara Kastellic and Steve Gray present and discuss “The Building of the Historic Montrose Methodist Church: 1882 – 2022.” The audience will hear the pipe organ played following the program and there will be a tour of the church for all who are interested.
Thursday, September 8
8 —10 a.m. — Montrose Rotary hosts Labor Challenges and Discussion Panel at the Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive. Discussion focuses on labor challenges in today’s market. Free.
Friday, September 9
7 p.m. — Clark Andrew and Kristen Rad of The High Desert Playboys are live in concert at Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, 232 E. Main St., Montrose. Tickets: $10 in advance; $15 on day of show; healthyrhythym.net. Doors at 7 p.m.; music at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, September 10
9 a.m. —noon — Fall migration public bird-banding at Ridgway State Park. Use the Dallas Creek entrance, south end, across the bridge. Annual park pass or day pass ($9) required.
4 p.m. — The Montrose County Historical Museum will be hosting a one-time guided historical cemetery you. You will be learning about the history and legends of Montrose pioneers through their final stories. Also, learn how traditions have evolved over the century with the cemetery. Meet at the Cedar Creek Cemetery at 2221 Miami Road by the maintenance building. Call 970-249-2085 to RSVP; $10/person, space limited.
5 —6:30 p.m. — Valley Symphony Association Orchestra & Chorus 51st season opener, Pops in the Park: Big Sounds in a Big Space, at Montrose Rotary Amphitheater, Cerise Park. For their only outdoor and free concert of the season, the Valley Symphony Association orchestra and chorus come together to perform a range of popular or “pops” and contemporary music styles, including Americana, movie music, Broadway tunes, rock ’n’ roll, light classical, and marches. This concert marks the 51st season of the all-volunteer performing arts organization that comprises musicians from teens to 80-somethings who hail from the Uncompahgre, Grand, and North Fork Valleys. Bring your own chair. Food trucks available. Info: ValleySymphony.net or Facebook.com/ValleySymphonyAssociation or 970-765-8323.
7 p.m. — Jonathan Foster’s Nomadic summer tour comes to Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, 232 E. Main St., Montrose. Tickets: $10 in advance; $15 on day of show; healthyrhythym.net. Doors at 7 p.m.; music at 7:30 p.m.
Monday, September 12
5:30 p.m. — The Citizens Climate Lobby, a nonpartisan, national organization, meets at the Montrose Regional Library’s meeting room, 320 S. Second St. Come celebrate the DMEA/Guzman Garnet Mesa Solar Project, which the lobby supported, and plan the next local action projects. All are welcome. Info: 970-765-9095.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone