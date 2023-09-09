Saturday, September 9

8 - 11 a.m. - Public Bird Banding Day at Ridgway State Park (Dallas Creek Day Use Area). Go left at entrance and follow all the way to last lot at the south end. Park there and head across the foot bridge. Come enjoy a lesson on fall migration in birds, presented by Black Canyon Audubon Society, Friends of the Ridgway State Park, Bird Conservancy of the Rockies, and volunteers. Park entrance fee may apply.



