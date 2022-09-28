Email calendar listings to editor@montrosepress.com. Put “events calendar” in the subject line. Do not submit calendar entries as attachments; put entries in the body of your email. Please include the venue address. Please submit entries at least one week in advance of the date of your event. Note: If your event has an online link for tickets or registration that is longer than 20 characters, please create a shorter url at tinyurl.com. If Zoom registration is offered, provide an email address people can contact to receive credentials.
Now through September 30 — Children’s Peace Art Show, in the Children’s Room at the Montrose Library, 320 S. Second St.. Open during regular library hours. Free peace coloring sheets for children. Event of the Week of Unity and Peace.
Wednesday, September 28
8 — 11 a.m. — Open house for the new Montrose Public Safety Complex, 434 S. First St. A second open house is from 5 — 7 p.m.
6 — 8 p.m. — Collage in the Canteen. “Crimson & Maple.” Fun art class with adult libations. All supplies, maple candy, and 1 drink included. Cash bar also available. WHAFV, 41 Hillcrest Plaza Way, Montrose. Cost. $35 / $30 Military. Register at https://kathrynrburke.com/092822-2/
5 — 7 p.m. — Open house for the new Montrose Public Safety Complex, 434 S. First St.
Reconnect & Reboot – Organized by the San Juan Mining & Reclamation Conference Committee, with an open house, pitchathon, reception, keynote talk, and field trips. Location: Wright Opera House, Ouray, Colo. Cost: $30 for Sept. 29 and $30 per field trip (two options) on Sept. 30. Info: https://www.mountainstudies.org/sjmrc
Friday, September 30
Reconnect & Reboot – Organized by the San Juan Mining & Reclamation Conference Committee, with an open house, pitchathon, reception, keynote talk, and field trips. Location: Wright Opera House, Ouray. Cost: $30. Info: https://www.mountainstudies.org/sjmrc
4 — 8 p.m. — Veterans appreciation taco bar at the Montrose Elks Lodge, 801 S. Hillcrest Drive, Montrose.
7:30 p.m. — Monty Python’s Spamalot at the Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: mcp@montrose.net; 970-249-7838.
Saturday, October 1
9 a.m. — 1 p.m. — Open house for the new Montrose Public Safety Complex, 434 S. First St.
9 a.m. — Columbine Quilters meet at Welcome Home Alliance/ Warrior Resource Center, 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way. Montrose. Fellowship at 9:30 a.m., business meeting at 10:30 a.m., show-and-tell, refreshments and program. Visitors welcome. Info: Paula, ,paulalakecity@gmail.com or Cheryl 970-462-3849.
2 — 6 p.m. — Southwest Fresh Fest, presented by Horsefly Brewing Co. at Billy Goat Hop Farm (U.S. 550 and Trout Road, Montrose) Enjoy a selection of fresh hop beers from across the region in a complimentary taster glass; dance to the bluegrass tunes of the Pickin’ Party; take a farm tour; try your hand at games, and grab a bite to eat from food trucks. Tickets: southwestfreshfest.com
7:30 p.m. — Monty Python’s Spamalot at the Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: mcp@montrose.net; 970-249-7838.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone