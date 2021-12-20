Wednesday, December 22
5:30 — 8:30 p.m. — Garden of Lights at Montrose Botanic Gardens, 1800 Pavilion Drive. Illuminated gardens with free horse drawn wagon rides and cocoa, Santa, and many amazing light displays. Dress extra WARM. Tickets may be purchased at Camelot Gardens and Fabula or at the front gate. MontroseGardens.org for prices and details. Other info: Lorraine Shide, 970-275-8902 or norvalrudy@msn.com
3 p.m. — Harps in Motion Christmas Concert tour plays the Abundant Life Church, 2430 Niagara Road, Montrose. All ages are invited to enjoy an hour of carols from countries throughout the world. Info: 970-275-8996.
Thursday, December 23
Deadline — to reserve a Christmas dinner for senior shut-ins through Montrose Christmas Meals. The meals will be delivered by volunteers late Christmas morning. You must reserve a meal in advance by calling Norm Steveson at 970-275-3300 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Volunteer drivers also are needed to meet at Friendship Hall at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 25 to collect meals for delivery. Call Norm at the above number for more information.
Friday, December 24
Noon – 8:30 p.m. — Montrose United Methodist Church music and lessons. At noon, Communion and Carols; at 4 p.m., Children’s Service and Nativity; at 5:30, 7 and 8:30 p.m. enjoy Lessons, Candles and Carols. Childcare is available at 4, 5:30 and 7 p.m.
6 p.m. — Christmas Eve Candlelight service at First Presbyterian Church of Montrose, 1840 E. Niagara Road.
6:30 p.m. — Candlelight Communion Service at First Church of the Nazarene, 705 S. Second St.
Sunday, December 26
Monday, December 27
