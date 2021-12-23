Thursday, December 23
Deadline — to reserve a Christmas dinner for senior shut-ins through Montrose Christmas Meals. The meals will be delivered by volunteers late Christmas morning. You must reserve a meal in advance by calling Norm Steveson at 970-275-3300 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Volunteer drivers also are needed to meet at Friendship Hall at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 25 to collect meals for delivery. Call Norm at the above number for more information.
5:30 - 8:30 p.m. — Garden of Lights at Montrose Botanic Gardens, 1800 Pavilion Drive. Illuminated gardens with free horse drawn wagon rides and cocoa, Santa, and many amazing light displays. Dress extra WARM. Tickets may be purchased at Camelot Gardens and Fabula or at the front gate. MontroseGardens.org for prices and details. Other info: Lorraine Shide, 970-275-8902 or norvalrudy@msn.com
6 p.m. — Interactive Readings and Cards for Beginners at Mother Earth Colorado, 321 E. Main St., Montrose. The class is for those interested in how to read cards and learn what divination is. Bring cards if you have them.
Friday, December 24
9 a.m. — COVID testing at Montrose Recreation District Field House, 25 Colorado Ave. Register at https://www.affinityecarecolorado.com/co/
Noon – 8:30 p.m. — Montrose United Methodist Church music and lessons. At noon, Communion and Carols; at 4 p.m., Children’s Service and Nativity; at 5:30, 7 and 8:30 p.m. enjoy Lessons, Candles and Carols. Childcare is available at 4, 5:30 and 7 p.m.
2 - 3 p.m. — Christmas at Grace, hosted by Grace Community Church, 16731 Woodgate Road, Montrose. Enjoy music, message, hot chocolate and Christmas cookies. Service repeats at 4 and 6 p.m.
4 - 5 p.m. — Christmas Eve candlelight service at Summit Church, 10977 60.75 Road, Montrose (old Menoken schoolhouse). Info: 970-275-7026.
5 p.m. — Christmas Eve service at Crossroads Victory Church, 515 Hillcrest Drive, Montrose. Music, message, candlelight, hot chocolate and Christmas treats, along with fellowship.
6 p.m. — Christmas Eve Candlelight service at First Presbyterian Church of Montrose, 1840 E. Niagara Road.
6:30 p.m. — Christmas Eve candlelight communion service at Montrose First Church of the Nazarene, 705 S. 12th St., with communion, carols, the biblical Christmas story and worship.
Sunday, December 26
5:30 - 8:30 p.m. — Garden of Lights at Montrose Botanic Gardens, 1800 Pavilion Drive. Illuminated gardens with free horse drawn wagon rides and cocoa, Santa, and many amazing light displays. Dress extra WARM. Tickets may be purchased at Camelot Gardens and Fabula or at the front gate. MontroseGardens.org for prices and details. Other info: Lorraine Shide, 970-275-8902 or norvalrudy@msn.com
Monday, December 27
10 a.m. - 4 p.m. — The mobile vaccine bus will be at the Montrose Recreation Center, northwest corner of parking lot, 16350 Woodgate Road, with free COVID-19 vaccines. Walk-ins are accepted. Neither insurance nor ID is required.
5:30 - 8:30 p.m. — Garden of Lights at Montrose Botanic Gardens, 1800 Pavilion Drive. Illuminated gardens with free horse drawn wagon rides and cocoa, Santa, and many amazing light displays. Dress extra WARM. Tickets may be purchased at Camelot Gardens and Fabula or at the front gate. MontroseGardens.org for prices and details. Other info: Lorraine Shide, 970-275-8902 or norvalrudy@msn.com
Friday, December 31
6 p.m. — A Night of Worship for New Year’s Eve, at Grace Community Church, 16731 Woodgate Road, Montrose. Food, family games and a gathering in prayer and celebration of what God has done in 2021 and what He’s about to do in 2022.
6:30 p.m. - 11 p.m. — Montrose Pavilion dance, New Vision, hosted by San Juan Dance Club and Golden Circle Senior Center at 1800 E. Pavilion Place.
7 p.m. — New Year’s Eve party at Montrose Elks Lodge, 801 Hillcrest Drive, featuring rock band Crazy Like a Fox and Koree Christina Wilde. $10 cover, with music starting at 8 p.m. Food by Roaring Cajun at $8/bowl. Tickets: montroseelks.com
8 p.m. — Inaugural Boots & Brews at San Juan Brews begins and carries on into the morning of Jan. 1 at 512 E. Main St. Music by Cousin Curtiss; food by Greens ‘n Grill and champagne toast at midnight to ring in the new year. Tickets: eventbrite.com (search San Juan Brews). Limited tickets available.
8 p.m. — Roaring 20s New Year’s Eve, Upstairs at Precedence, 511 E. Main St., Montrose. Step back in time to ring in the new year, with music by Swing City Express, dance lessons with John Unger and a toast alongside the Times Square countdown. Tickets: PrecedenceProductions.com