6:30 p.m.— Elevation Academy of Dance winter recital, God Bless America, Our Home Sweet Home, at the Montrose Pavilion, 1800 E. Pavilion Place. Tickets: 27559.recitalticketing.com. Purchase tickets in advance. At the door, tickets can only be purchased with a card. Features an evening of all major styles of dance, including ballet, hip-hop, jazz, tap, modern and more.
6:30 p.m.— New Vision Band plays the Montrose Pavilion for the Golden CIrcle Senior Center dance. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; the San Juan Dance Club offers free half-hour lessons at 7 p.m. and the band plays 7:30 — 11 p.m. All are welcome; 1800 E. Pavilion Drive.
7 p.m. — San Juan Skijoring at Ouray County Fairgrounds and Event Center. Tickets: $10 for adults; $5 for ages 13 — 17 and free to 12 and younger. Tickets and info: SanJuanSkijoring.com
Monday, January 10
5:30 p.m. — Citizens Client Lobby meets at the Montrose Regional Library meeting room, 320 S. Second. St. Organizers will show a TED talk featuring young climate activist Greta Thunberg. All are welcome at this nonpartisan event.
Wednesday, Jan. 12
8 —9 a.m.— The Forum hosts Outer Range, one of Montrose County School District’s newest programs. The Forum meets at Colorado Mesa University’s Cascade Hall, South Third Street and Cascade Avenue, Montrose. Outer Range is an outdoor learning center with immersive programs and outings; all student-driven. Learn more about it at the Forum. Upcoming Forum topics: Jan. 19, Project 7 Ridgway Water Treatment Plant; Jan. 26, Montrose Police Department’s new building; Feb. 2, Remarkable Women in the Old West.
Thursday, January 13
7 p.m. — Black Canyon Macintosh User Group meeting, via Zoom. Email jc@macdoktor.net for the Zoom link and login credentials. John Clark will provide another overview of the iWorks “Numbers” spreadsheet program. As usual, there will be a troubleshooting discussion. Everyone is welcome.
