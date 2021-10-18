Tuesday, October 19
6:30 – 8:30 p.m. — Live music by David Nunn
Wednesday, October 20
8 a.m. — DMEA's CEO Alyssa Clemsen Roberts presents at The Forum, Cascade Hall, CMU-Montrose (South Third and Cascade Avenue). She will discuss DMEA's power supply mix, board positions, charitable trust and Elevate Fiber. The Forum meets weekly at Cascade Hall, hosting a variety of talks of community interest. Upcoming: Oct. 27, Montrose Memorial Hopsital's new CEO Jeff Mengenhausen; Nov. 3, child care shortage/needs; Nov. 10, Montrose County Manager Jon Waschbusch.
7 - 9 p.m. — “Tenet,” Wednesday night movie at the Wright Opera House, 472 Main St., Ouray.
Thursday, October 21
6:30 - 9:30 p.m. — Game night at the Wright Opera House, “Clue.” 472 Main St., Ouray.
Friday, October 22
7 - 9 p.m. — “The Man Who Sold His Skin,” Fourth Friday Foreign Film Night at the Wright, 472 Main St., Ouray.
Saturday, October 23
8 a.m. - noon — Fall clean-up at the Montrose Dog Park, Cerise Park, hosted by Friends of the Dog Park. Come help keep this public asset clean. If you cannot stay the whole time, even 20 minutes of work will help. Bring gloves to wear and water to drink.
10 a.m. - 2 p.m. — Autumn Affair and Adoption Event at Black Dog Equipment, 300 Denny Court (North Townsend off Frontage Road). Black Dog is hosting the Montrose Animal Shelter, the Colorado Pinup, Black Classics Car Club, plus Double Barrel Tacos onsite, to celebrate autumn with the community. Black Dog will have free pumpkins while supplies last. The shelter will be featuring dogs in need of homes, and people who bring donations such as blankets, treats, toys and food for dogs and cats will receive a free calendar. The car club members will have their classics on display and the pinup club will be signing calendars, plus answering questions about the pinup community. Double Barrel will have tacos for purchase.
10 a.m. - 4 p.m. — Harvest Moon Craft Show at Lions Park, North Sixth Street and Nevada Avenue.
1 - 4 p.m. — Delta County Historical Society old family farms featured at the museum on Third and Meeker streets, Delta. Stories, games for children with prizes and small farm animals will be added to the already installed antique farm truck loaned by Delta business and museum board member Orval Proctor. Featured will be a story of the Volga Germans who arrived in the early century from Russia to farm. It was written by Museum Life Member Sherry Knob Christie. Also shown will be the large embroidered piece created about the farm history of the Sweitzer family. Info: 874-8721.
7:30 p.m. — The Valley Symphony Association Orchestra presents “Fantasia” at the Montrose Pavilion. Tickets: ValleySymphony.org; Delta Clubb’s, 502 E. Main St., Delta, and our Town Matters Business Center, 1245 E. Main St., Montrose. Info: 970-275-8676 or info@ValleySymphony.org.
7:30 - 10 p.m. — Jaribe Mexicano, Wright Opera House,472 Main St., Ouray.
Sunday, October 24
3 p.m. — The Valley Symphony Association Orchestra presents “Fantasia” at the Montrose Pavilion. Tickets: ValleySymphony.org; Delta Clubb’s, 502 E. Main St., Delta, and our Town Matters Business Center, 1245 E. Main St., Montrose. Info: 970-275-8676 or info@ValleySymphony.org.
Tuesday, October 26
9:30 - 11:30 a.m. — WrightED: Rocks from Space, 472 Main St., Ouray.
