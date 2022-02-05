Email calendar listings to editor@montrosepress.com. Put “events calendar” in the subject line.
Saturday, February 5
8 — 9:30 p.m. — Comedy at The Bridges, hosted by Canyon Creek Bed and Breakfast, features Mike James. Tickets: $15 at eventbrite.com (search Comedy at The Bridges). The Bridges is located at 2500 Bridges Drive, Montrose. Show is for 21 and older.
Monday, February 7
5:30 p.m. — The Citizens Climate Lobby meets at Montrose Regional Library, 320 S. Second St., in the meeting room. All are welcome. Please use masks.
Tuesday, Feb. 8
Noon — 3 p.m. — Landscape Options in Acrylic with Mary Pat Ettinger. Three-week course begins at Montrose Center for the Arts, 11 S. Park Ave. The class meets again at the same time on Feb. 15 and 22; it requires a minimum of five students to proceed. Cost: $75; materials provided. Tickets: mc4arts.com
Thursday, February 10
7 p.m. — Black Canyon McIntosh User Group, via Zoom. Email John at jc@macdoktor.net for Zoom link and login credentials. Richard Cox will continue the overview of Apple’s Numbers app that was started last month. The usual troubleshooting discussion follows.
Friday, February 11
5 p.m. — “My Funny Valentine: The Greatest Show” fundraiser at the Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Dinner and show at this time. Show only at 7:30 p.m. Tickets/info:mcp@montrose.net; 970-249-7838.
Saturday, February 12
9 a.m. — 1 p.m. — The mobile vaccine bus for COVID-19 shots is at River Valley Family Health Center, 1010 S. Rio Grande Ave, Montrose. Registration: https://montrose-212-cdphe-mvu15.youcanbook.me Insurance and ID are not required. Walkups welcome.
9 a.m. — 1 p.m. — Guided snowshoe/ski tour of the Red Mountain Mining District with historian Don Paulson. Moderate difficulty level; elevation of 8,000-plus feet. Meet at the Ouray Visitor Center, 1230 Main St., Ouray, to carpool. Bring snowshoes, nordic skis, poles, appropriate clothing and gear, as well as food, snacks, sunglasses, sunscreen, small binoculars and a camera. No pets allowed. $35. Registration is limited to 18 people; www.uncompahgrewatershed.org./events or call 970-325-3010.
10 a.m. — noon — 2022 Winter Rim Romp at the Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park. 5-mile freestyle skate or classic ski race or snowshoe race, or non-competitive timed 5-mile freestyle ski. Benefits the Pediatric Congenital Heart Association. No park admission fees, but participation is $25. Race day registration available.
2 p.m. — “My Funny Valentine: The Greatest Show” fundraiser at the Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets/info:mcp@montrose.net; 970-249-7838.
4 — 7 p.m. — Galentine’s Party at Mosaic, 21 N. Cascade Ave. Celebrate with your gal-pals by enjoying treats, drinks, crafts, shopping, massages and more. Tickets: $49 at square.link/u/qlIS6I9F.
6 — 8 p.m. — San Juan Brews Date Night Art Class with Anne Hockenberry. $30 per person or $50 per couple for step-by-step painting instruction. Leave with a finished piece on canvas. San Juan Brewing is at 512 E. Main St. in Montrose.
Sunday, February 13
9 a.m. — 2 p.m. — The mobile vaccine bus for COVID-19 shots is at St. Mary’s Catholic Church (north lot), 1855 St. Mary’s Drive, Montrose. Registration: https://montrose-213-cdphe-mvu15.youcanbook.me. Walkups welcome. Insurance and ID are not required.