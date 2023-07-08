Saturday, July 8
9 a.m. - The Montrose Library Book Club discusses “Where the Crawdads Sing,” by Delia Owens. All are welcome. The library is at 320 S. Second St. Info: lmclean@montroselibrary.org.
9 - 11 a.m. - Nature Detectives: Let’s catch some crayfish and many more macroinvertebrates! Nets will be provided. Pa Co Chu Puk Entrance at Paco Ponds. Ridgeway State Park, 970-626-5822.
1 - 7 p.m. - San Juan Brews/Ben Franklin Summer Cornhole Series at San Juan Brews, 512 E. Main St., Montrose. $40 per team; proceeds from registration go to Young Life.
7 - 8:30 p.m. - "Mountain Search and Rescue" by Sean Hart, active team member. Dutch Charlie Entrance at Visitors Center. Ridgway State Park 970-626-5822.
8 - 9: 30 p.m. - Comedy at Canyon Creek B&B, 820 E. Main St., Montrose, featuring Dan Bulitz Jr. and Korey David. Tickets: $15; purchase at canyoncreekbedandbreakfast.com (click “Comedy” button). Show is for 21 and older.
Sunday, July 9
10 a.m. - 2 p.m. - Bluecorn Brunch, featuring the Black Canyon Boys, at Bluecorn Cafe & Mercantile, 1842 S. Townsend Ave., Montrose. Music from noon to 2 p.m. Brunch available from 10 a.m until sold out.
Monday, July 10
4:30 - 6:30 p.m. - Citizens Climate Lobby meets at Montrose Regional Library’s meeting room, 320 S. Second. St. Nonpartisan, national, environmental. All welcome.
5 p.m. - 7 p.m. - Baldy Mountain Project Open House. Presentation and open house until 7pm at Ouray County Fairgrounds & Event Center, 22739 US-550, Ridgway. Learn more about the project at https://www.nationalforests.org/baldy-mountain.
Friday, July 14
9 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Black Canyon Quilt Show, Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive; 150-plus quilts by local artisans, vendors, raffle quilt, scissor sharpening, quilt appraisals by appointment, classes and Saturday lecture by Susan Cleveland and a boutique with handcrafted items for sale. Admission is $5. Class, lecture and appraisal details can be found at blackcanyonquiltshow.com.
Saturday, July 15
10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. - Black Canyon Quilt Show, Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive; 150-plus quilts by local artisans, vendors, raffle quilt, scissor sharpening, quilt appraisals by appointment, classes and Saturday lecture by Susan Cleveland and a boutique with handcrafted items for sale. Admission is $5. Class, lecture and appraisal details can be found at blackcanyonquiltshow.com.
Sunday, July 16
10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. - Black Canyon Quilt Show, Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive; 150-plus quilts by local artisans, vendors, raffle quilt, scissor sharpening, quilt appraisals by appointment and a boutique with handcrafted items for sale. Admission is $5. Details can be found at blackcanyonquiltshow.com.
Tuesday, July 18
9 - 11:30 a.m. - Soccer Bible Camp sponsored by Living Word Lutheran Church, 2820 Peyton Drive, For children ages 3 to 12. Children going into preschool and/or kindergarten this next school year will have all their activities at Living Word Preschool located at Living World Lutheran Church and all other age groups will meet at Fox Park, W Fox Park Road. Families are invited to attend a cookout at the church on Thursday, July 20, after the last practice. There will be a $25 registration fee. To register and for more details about the soccer camp go to http://livingwordmontrose.com/.
Wednesday, July 19
9 - 11:30 a.m. - Soccer Bible Camp sponsored by Living Word Lutheran Church, 2820 Peyton Drive, For children ages 3 to 12. Children going into preschool and/or kindergarten this next school year will have all their activities at Living Word Preschool located at Living World Lutheran Church and all other age groups will meet at Fox Park, W Fox Park Road. Families are invited to attend a cookout at the church on Thursday, July 20, after the last practice. There will be a $25 registration fee. To register and for more details about the soccer camp go to http://livingwordmontrose.com/.
6 p.m. - Black Canyon Homebrewers Association will have its next regular meeting. There will be a discussion of the Kentucky Common Beer Style. All brewers are welcome. Please email david.sinton@gmail.com for location.
Thursday, July 20
9 - 11:30 a.m. - Soccer Bible Camp sponsored by Living Word Lutheran Church, 2820 Peyton Drive, For children ages 3 to 12. Children going into preschool and/or kindergarten this next school year will have all their activities at Living Word Preschool located at Living World Lutheran Church and all other age groups will meet at Fox Park, W Fox Park Road. Families are invited to attend a cookout at the church after the last practice. There will be a $25 registration fee. To register and for more details about the soccer camp go to http://livingwordmontrose.com/.
Friday, July 21
6 p.m. - close - Class of 1988 35th reunion, The Camp Robber Restaurant patio. Free entry (full bar and restaurant service available at your own cost).
Saturday, July 22
6 p.m.-close - Class of 1988 35th reunion. We have rented the ballroom at The Temple, 511 E. Main St. There will be a catered dinner. Cost is $35 per person. RSVP to Kirsten Thaute Humble by emailing to kirsten723@live.com or Brenda Hitt Metheny at brendametheny@gmail.com.
11 a.m . - 2 p.m. - Fourth- grader History Buff Day at the Ute Indian Museum, 17253 Chipeta Road, Montrose. Learn about Ute culture; hang with Billy the History Buff, explore a tipi, learn about the Bar Dance and explore the new Naturescape playground. Colorado fourth-graders can get a free History Colorado membership, giving them access to the Ute Museum by signing up at historycolorado.org/history buff.
6 p.m. - Deltarado Days Junior Rodeo, brought by Cowboy at the Cross Ministries, 21573 Austin Road, Austin. Age groups, minis: 8 and under, Juniors: 9-13, Seniors: 14-18. Pre-registration required. Entries close at 9 p.m. on July 13. Call 970-629-0492 for emailed entry forms and more information.
Email calendar listings to editor@montrosepress.com. Put “events calendar” in the subject line. Do not submit calendar entries as attachments; put entries in the body of your email. Please include the venue address. The format is: Date first, then time, the event, address, then other information. Please submit entries at least one week in advance of the date of your event. Note: If your event has an online link for tickets or registration that is longer than 20 characters, please create a shorter url at tinyurl.com. If Zoom registration is offered, provide an email address people can contact to receive credentials.