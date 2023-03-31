Saturday, April 1
9 a.m. - Columbine Quilters meet at Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans Warrior Resource Center, 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way, Montrose. Business meeting at 9 :30 a.m.; 10:30 show-and-tell; refreshments and program, "A Sew In to make Community Quilts.” Visitors are always welcome. For more information: Paula paulalakecity@gmail.com or Cheryl 970-462-3849
11 a.m. - 2 p .m.- Easter at Hidden Lake Community, 62650 LaSalle Road, Montrose. 11 a.m.: Easter candy hunt and pictures with the Easter Bunny for ages 1 - 5; coloring contest for ages 3 - 5. At 13:30 p.m., Easter candy hunt, coloring contest and pictures with the Easter Bunny for ages 6 - 9. Info: www.TheHiddenLakeCommunity.com
8 - 9: 30 p.m. - Comedy at The Bridges, 2500 Bridges Drive, Montrose, headlining Stef Darnell of Albuquerque and Cody Ullrich of Denver. Hosted by Canyon Creek Bed and Breakfast. Tickets: $15; 21 and older only; canyoncreekbedandbreakfast.com (click the “Comedy” button).
7:30 p.m. - The Magic Circle Players present “Lost and Found in Ikea,” 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: magiccircleplayers.com; 970-249-7838.
Sunday, April 2
10 a.m. - Palm Sunday service at Christ Lutheran Church of Montrose, 1980 N. Townsend Ave.
10:30 a.m. - noon - Easter Series: Resurrection Appearances Christ’s Church of the Valley, 10 Hillcrest Plaza Way, Montrose.
Wednesday, April 5
7 p.m. — The Montrose County Historical Society presents Allan Distal, manager of the Bostwick Park Water Conservancy District, discussing the Cimarron Canal, its history, development, current importance and maintenance. The program is in rooms 1 and 2 in Montrose County Events Center. Admission is free; the public is invited. Light refreshments may be available. Social distancing and COVID procedures are encouraged.
7 - 9 p.m. - Open Mic Night at Horsefly Brewing Co., 846 Main St.
Thursday, April 6
3 - 4:30 p.m. - Poetry workshop with Wendy Videlock: Live the Creative Life by Cultivating the Imagination, at Bluecorn Cafe & Mercantile, 1842 S. Townsend Ave., Montrose. Award-winning Colorado poet Videlock hosts a free poetry workshop, sponsored by Montrose Regional Library District. RSVP at www.bluecorncafemontrose.com. At 7 p.m., Videlock hosts a reading from her recently published works. 7:30 - 9 p.m. is open mic time for others to share.
8 - 9 p.m. - Maundy Thursday service at Christ Lutheran Church of Montrose, 1890 N. Townsend Ave.
Friday, April 7
9:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.- The Flea Market Craft Show, Friendship Hall, 1001 N. Second St., Montrose.
5 - 7 p.m. - Mixed Bag Jazz at Montrose Center for the Arts, 11 S. Park Ave.
6:30 - 7:30 p.m. - Good Friday service at Christ’s Church of the Valley, 10 Hillcrest Plaza Way, Montrose.
8 p.m. - Good Friday service at Christ Lutheran Church of Montrose, 1890 N. Townsend Ave
April 8
9 a.m. - 4 p.m. — The Flea Market Craft Show, Friendship Hall, 1001 N. Second St., Montrose.
10 - 11 a.m. - Super Science Saturday at the Olathe Community Center, 115 Main St., Olathe. Learn about rocks, minerals and fossils from special guests from the Uncompahgre Treasure Club. All ages of science enthusiasts are welcome to this free event, hosted by the Montrose Regional Library.
10:30 - 11:30 a.m. - Easter for Kids at Living Word Lutheran Church at 2820 Peyton Drive. Children ages 0-10 with a parent or caregiver are invited to stop in anytime to discover the events of Holy Week and to learn about Jesus’ love. Families can stay for a hot dog lunch. Contact pastorhennig@gmail.com for more information.
7 - p.m. - Live at the Candle Factory: You Knew Me When. Husband and wife folk-rock duo play the Bluecorn Cafe & Mercantile, 1842 S. Townsend Ave., Montrose. No cover charge.
7:30 p.m. - Zikr Dance Ensemble presents Mysteries, Rites and Revelations in a show at Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive. To purchase tickets, visit ticketbud.com/events/search and enter “Zikr.” $25 (plus ticketing fee) for general admission and $15 (plus ticketing fee) for full-time students.
April 9
9 - 10 a.m. - Easter brunch and worship at Montrose First Church of the Nazarene, 705 S. 12th St.
9 a.m. - noon - Christ Church of the Valley Easter services and egg hunt. Brunch at 9 a.m.; service at 10:30 a.m., with egg hunt to follow the service.
10 a.m. - Easter Sunday service and brunch at Christ Lutheran Church of Montrose, 1980 N. Townsend Ave.
10 a.m. - Easter at Crossroads Victory Church of Montrose, 515 Hillcrest Drive. Easter egg hunt follows the service.
10:30 a.m. - Easter Sunday service at Victory Baptist Church, 2980 N. Townsend Ave., Montrose.
3 - 5 p.m. - Michelle DeYoung, Grammy- winning mezzo-soprano, at the Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive. Presented by the Western Slope Concert Series. Tickets start at $28; purchase at eventbrite.com (search “Michelle DeYoung”).
6 - 7:15 p.m. - Easter at Grace Community Church, 16731 Woodgate Road, Montrose.
