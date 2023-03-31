Saturday, April 1

9 a.m. - Columbine Quilters meet at Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans Warrior Resource Center, 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way, Montrose. Business meeting at 9 :30 a.m.; 10:30 show-and-tell; refreshments and program, "A Sew In to make Community Quilts.” Visitors are always welcome. For more information: Paula paulalakecity@gmail.com or Cheryl 970-462-3849



