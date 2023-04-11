Now through April 15:

The Montrose Woman’s Club is calling for vendors for the 40th annual spring Flea Market and Bazaar, which is slated for April 21 and 22. Individuals, families, friends and all vendors may pick up applications at the Lazy Hound Antiques, 309 Main St., email MontroseWomansClub@gmail.com, or call 970-275-8902. Proceeds from table rental space is donated to local nonprofits.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?