Email calendar listings to editor@montrosepress.com. Put “events calendar” in the subject line. Do not submit calendar entries as attachments; put entries in the body of your email. Please include the venue address. Please submit entries at least one week in advance of the date of your event. Note: If your event has an online link for tickets or registration that is longer than 20 characters, please create a shorter url at tinyurl.com. If Zoom registration is offered, provide an email address people can contact to receive credentials.Now — Thanksgiving — Volunteers needed for the Montrose Community Dinners annual Friends Thanksgiving Meal, served on Thanksgiving Day. To volunteer or donate, visit montrosecommunitydinners.com or call 970-318-6724.
Friday, November 11
7:30 p.m. — The Magic Circle Players present “Amadeus” at Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: MagicCirclePlayers.com; 970-249-7838.
5:30 — 9 p.m. — Waltzing at the Winery. Phoenix Fitness and LaNoue Debois Winery host a night of dancing. Dance lessons are from 5:30 — 7 p.m.; learn a new style of ballroom dancing each week. Open dancing is from 7 — 9 p.m. Cost: $30 per couple. Next class: Nov. 18. Complimentary glass of wine. Come with a partner or without; 67289 Trout Road, Montrose; 970-417-3615.
6 — 8 p.m. — Artist Anne Hockenberry hosts Watercolor and Wine — Christmas Cards, at Mosaic, 21 N. Cascade Ave., Montrose. $25. Make your own Christmas cards with watercolor. Anne will guide you through the steps; all materials and a drink are provided. Tickets: at www.birdsandberrystudio.com
Saturday, November 12
8 — 11 a.m. — Veterans and first responders pancake breakfast at the Montrose Elks Lodge, 801 S. Hillcrest Drive, Montrose. Veterans and first responders eat free; everyone else can eat for $5.
8 a.m. — 3 p.m. — Down Home Country Bazaar, Montrose United Methodist Church, 19 S. Park Ave. Bake shop and luncheon ($8) from 11 a.m. — 3 p.m.
1:30 p.m. — Wine Tasting with History tour at the LaNoue DuBois Winery. Tour the winery and learn history from this pioneer family and the Montrose County Historical Museum. $25/person, including shuttle service from the museum (21 N. Rio Grande) and back; wine-tasting, cheese plate and exclusive wine tote. Space limited to 10. Second tour available at 4 p.m. Sign up at 970-249-2085 or email info@montrosehistory.org.
3:30 p.m. — Scouts USA Troop 493 flag retirement ceremony at Centennial Middle School, 1100 S. Fifth St., Montrose. Community welcome.
7:30 p.m. — The Magic Circle Players present “Amadeus” at Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: MagicCirclePlayers.com; 970-249-7838.
Sunday, November 13
9 — 10 a.m. — Knights of Columbus pancake breakfast at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1855 St. Marys Drive, Montrose.
2 p.m. — The Magic Circle Players present “Amadeus” at Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: MagicCirclePlayers.com; 970-249-7838.
Wednesday, November 16
7 p.m. — Chipeta Chapter of the Colorado Archaeological Society hosts Richard Trujillo, speaking about the dinosaur tracks in the Lower Quartzite (Junction Creek Sandstone, at the base of the upper-Jurassic-age Morrison Formation) at Gold Hill and West Gold Hill.Free public presentation. Location: United Methodist Church, 19 S. Park Ave., Montrose.
Thursday, November 17
6 — 8 p.m. — Alcohol-ink and Drink; make Christmas ornaments using alcohol-ink techniques. All materials and one drink provided; cash bar available. Location: Mosaic, 21 Register: https://kathrynrburke.com/111722
Friday, November 18
7:30 p.m. — The Magic Circle Players present “Amadeus” at Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: MagicCirclePlayers.com; 970-249-7838.
