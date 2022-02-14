Email calendar listings to editor@montrosepress.com. Put “events calendar” in the subject line. Please include venue address. Note: If your event has an online link for tickets or registration that is longer than 20 characters, please create a shorter url at tinyurl.com. If Zoom registration is offered, provide an email people can contact to receive the necessary credentials.
Wednesday, February 16
8 a.m. — 9 a.m. — Montrose County Manager Jon Waschbusch will give an update on Montrose County at The Forum. The Forum meets each Wednesday at Colorado Mesa University Cascade Hall, South Third Street and Cascade Avenue. The event is free. Upcoming Forum talks: Montrose Daily Press, Feb. 23; Montrose City Council candidates, March 2; City of Montrose street and construction projects, March 9.
Noon — Financial Focus seminar at Holiday Inn Express & Suites, Montrose; hosted by ElderAdo Financial. Review of firm updates; what happened in 2021; what we’re monitoring in 2022 and emotional investing. Reserve spot at info@elderadofinancial. Com or call 970-249-990; text 970-444-9440. Event will be live-streamed.
7 — 9 p.m. — Movie Night at the Wright Opera House, 472 Main St., Ouray, “Dear Evan Hansen.”
Thursday, February 17
10 a.m. — 4 p.m. — The mobile vaccine bus for COVID-19 shots will be at MADA, 17 N. Sixth St., Montrose. Vaccines are free; no ID or insurance is required. Appointments at https://montrose-217-cdphe-mvu15.youcanbook.me. Walk-ups are welcome.
Friday, February 18
10 a.m. — 4 p.m. — The mobile vaccine bus for COVID-19 shots is at the Montrose Community Recreation Center (west lot), 16350 Woodgate Road, Montrose. Registration link: https://montrose-218-cdphe-mvu15.youcanbook.me. Walk-ups welcome. Insurance and ID are not required.
Noon — The Montrose County Republican Women’s lunch and meeting hosts Rick Fellebaum, assistant coroner and candidate for coroner. Meet at the Hampton Inn, 1980 N. Townsend Ave., Montrose. Brown bag lunch. Info: 970-249-0724.
6 — 9 p.m. — Murder Mystery Theater at the Wright Opera House, 472 Main St., Ouray.
6:30 p.m. — Doors open for Paul Jarvis, solo acoustic bass, at Healthy Rhythm Gallery, 232 E. Main St., Montrose. Tickets: $15 at www.healthyrhythm.net. Show starts at 7 p.m.
Saturday, February 19
6 p.m. — Beyond the Seven Summits with Gerry Roach, Upstairs at Precedence, 511 E. Main St, Montrose. Legendary climber and author, Roach, presents his quest for the Seven Summits starting at 7 p.m. Q&A is from 8 – 9 p.m. Tickets for this fundraiser for Always Choose Adventures are $25. Visit tinyurl.com/jerryroachprec to purchase tickets.
6:30 — 8:30 p.m. — Music Bingo at the Wright Opera House, 472 Main St., Ouray.
Tuesday, February 22
8:45 a.m. – 4 p.m. — The Golden Circle Senior Center hosts a visit to the Ouray Alchemist museum, The Venue at CSB, the Imogene Hotel & Rooftop Bar, plus lunch in Ouray. The museum boasts artifacts from the 16th and 17th centuries, as well as one special item dating to 350 BC. The Venue is a rooftop and indoor event space in a building that original was a brothel and saloon. (Note: no elevators available; many stairs.) Tickets: $27 at www.montroserec.com; bring money for lunch. Contact Golden Circle Senior Center for meet-up location.
9:30 — 11:30 a.m. — WrightEd: “Ouray’s Complex Weather and Climate Patterns,” at the Wright Opera House, 472 Main St., Ouray.
7 p.m. — Death Cafe — Because Talking About Death Won’t Kill You. at Montrose Regional Library’s meeting room, 320 S. Second St. Drink tea, eat cake and discuss death. Info: deathcafe.com.
Wednesday, February 23
8 — 9 a.m. — The Montrose Daily Press at The Forum. The Forum meets each Wednesday at Colorado Mesa University Cascade Hall, South Third Street and Cascade Avenue. The event is free. Upcoming Forum talks: Montrose City Council candidates, March 2; City of Montrose street and construction projects, March 9.
7 — 9 p.m. — Movie Night at the Wright Opera House, 472 Main St., Ouray, “King Richard.”
Thursday, February 24
9:30 a.m. — Friendship Quilters of Western Colorado will meet at Friendship Hall, 1001 N. Second St. The meeting starts with fellowship, followed by a business meeting, show and tell and a program. The February program will be All About the Black Canyon Quilt Show. Info: 970-249-9647. (Please leave a message to be called back).
Friday, February 25
11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. — Regional Food Summit Gathering for the Western Slope, at the Montrose County Event Center. Sponsored by the Valley Food Partnership, the gathering brings together those interested in making sure topics important to agriculture and the food system in Montrose, Delta, Ouray, San Miguel and Mesa counties are represented at the state level. Zoom options available. Info: penelope@valleyfoodpartnership.org
7 — 9 p.m. — Fourth Friday Foreign Film, “Stray,” at the Wright Opera House, 472 Main St., Ouray.
Saturday, February 26
9 a.m. — 1 p.m. — Guided snowshoe and ski tour of the winter wildlife up Red Mountain Pass, with biologist Steve Boyle. Moderate difficulty level at elevation of 8,000-plus feet. Dress for conditions and bring appropriate equipment, including snowshoes or nordic skis, poles, sunglasses, sunscreen, camera/smartphone, binoculars, water, sunscreen and lunch. No pets allowed. Registration is by $35 donation to Uncompahgre Watershed Project ($20 for full time students); space limited to 18. Meet at Ouray Visitor Center, 1230 Main St. in Ouray. Info/registration:www.uncompahgrewatershed.org/events; info@uncompahgrewatershed.org or leave a message at 970-325-3010.