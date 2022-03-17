Email calendar listings to editor@montrosepress.com. Put “events calendar” in the subject line. Please include venue address. Note: If your event has an online link for tickets or registration that is longer than 20 characters, please create a shorter url at tinyurl.com. If Zoom registration is offered, provide an email address people can contact to receive credentials.
Thursday, March 17
7 — 10 p.m. — Cousin Curtiss plays Storm King Distilling Co. for St. Patrick’s Day. Catered food available from Double Barrel Taco Company
Friday, March 18
11 a.m. — noon — Art through the Ages with Anne Hockenberry at the Museum of the Mountain West. Kids ages 6 — 10 experience history by creating hands-on projects. Class explores the stained glass windows in the German Lutheran chapel onsite and creates to faux-stained glass projects. Materials provided. $20. Sign up at museumofthemountainwest.com. The museum is located at 68169 Miami Road, Montrose.
Noon — Montrose County Republican Women lunch and meeting, featuring Mayor Pro-tem Dave Frank with an update about the city. Brown bag lunch. Meet at the Montrose Hampton Inn on North Townsend Avenue. Info: 970-249-0724.
6 — 8:30 p.m. — Tim Veazey plays free live music at San Juan Brews, 512 E. Main St., Montrose
7 — 9 p.m. — Soul Habit plays Upstairs at Precedence, 511 E. Main St., Montrose. The Western Slope-based band plays funk, soul and blues for your dancing pleasure. the Library Lounge opens at 4 p.m. Tickets: $10 at PrecedenceProductions.com
7 p.m. — Make a dreamcatcher at Mauve, 324 E. Main St. No crafting skills needed; all ages welcome. Cost: $18. Preregister at 970-209-3375 or at www.mauveonmain.com.
7 p.m. — No Limits Monster Truck rally at Montrose County Event Center. Advance purchase tickets: $27.50 ages 13 and older; $12.50 ages 3 — 12; pack of four tickets, $80, www.nolimitsmonstertrucks.com. Day of show tickets will be more expensive (price not available) and the show may be sold out. Info: 940-683-4742. Limited seating. Doors open one hour and 15 minutes before showtime.
7:30 p.m. — Magic Circle Players present Macbeth, Shakespeare’s thrilling tale of magic, murder and madness, at the Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: mcp@montrose.net. Info: 970-249-7838.
Saturday, March 19
10 a.m. — 1 p.m. — Sunflowers in Downtown Montrose/Sunflowers for Ukraine. Community Sunflower Sidewalk Chalk Mural at Centennial Plaza during the Montrose Farmers Market.This event is to introduce the community to the fundraiser, Sunflowers for Ukraine, the brainchild of Amelia Fishering, 7.
10 a.m. — 2 p.m. — Uncompahgre Cattlemen’s Association hosts the second-annual “Meat-in” at Castle Auto sales, serving hamburgers and hotdogs. Proceeds go to Montrose and Olathe FFA.
11 a.m. — 2:30 p.m. — Montrose County Democratic Party Assembly, Centennial Middle School gym.
1 p.m. — No Limits Monster Truck rally at Montrose County Event Center. Advance purchase tickets: $27.50 ages 13 and older; $12.50 ages 3 — 12; pack of four tickets, $80, www.nolimitsmonstertrucks.com. Day of show tickets will be more expensive (price not available) and the show may be sold out. Info: 940-683-4742. Limited seating. Doors open one hour and 15 minutes before showtime.
1 — 4 p.m. — Sunflowers for Ukraine events: Gelee Sunflower Art Project at Mosaic, 21 N. Uncompahgre Ave. Make sunflower pieces to be donated to the Sunflowers for Ukraine art auction in April. You can also print a sunflower T-shirt; bring your own T-shirt to use. At Mauve, 324 E. Main St., paint sunflower plant stakes on a drop-in basis.
4 — 7 p.m. — The German Dinner, sponsored by the Silver Star Eastern Star Chapter, has returned. Serving the usual menu of pork loin, with delicious sauerkraut; seasoned purple cabbage; German mashed potatoes; green beans with spätzle; and dessert all for a low cost of $12/adult ticket. Seatings will be from 4 — 5:30 p.m. and 5:30 — 7 p.m. at the Montrose Masonic Hall, 187 Rose Lane. Take-out orders are also being accepted. Call Jacqui for reservations at 970-615-0916.
5 — 7 p.m. — Paint and Sip art class with Anne Hockenberry at San Juan Brews, 512 E. Main St., Montrose. $30. Celebrate spring by painting bunnies with step-by-step instructions. One drink and all materials included in cost. Sign up at www.birdsandberrystudio.com or email Hockenberry at birdsandberry@gmail.com/classes St., Montrose.
7 p.m. — No Limits Monster Truck rally at Montrose County Event Center. Advance purchase tickets: $27.50 ages 13 and older; $12.50 ages 3 — 12; pack of four tickets, $80, www.nolimitsmonstertrucks.com. Day of show tickets will be more expensive (price not available) and the show may be sold out. Info: 940-683-4742. Limited seating. Doors open one hour and 15 minutes before showtime.
7:30 p.m. — Magic Circle Players present Macbeth, Shakespeare’s thrilling tale of magic, murder and madness, at the Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: mcp@montrose.net. Info: 970-249-7838.
9 p.m. — Town Hall Tavern’s annual St. Paddy’s Day Extravaganza starts, featuring live music by Farmer in the Sky. The party lasts until 2 a.m. Sunday, March 20. 330 E. Main St., Montrose.
Sunday, March 20
2 p.m. — Magic Circle Players present Macbeth, Shakespeare’s thrilling tale of magic, murder and madness, at the Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: mcp@montrose.net. Info: 970-249-7838.
Monday, March 21
Noon — Prayer gathering at the Peace Pole in Ute Indian Park, across the street from the museum. Prayers for world peace and the healing of Mother Earth, with special prayers for the people of Ukraine and Russia. Hosted by the Spiritual Awareness Center. Bring your drums. Info: 970-252-0908. Everyone is welcome.
7 — 9 p.m. – The Uptown Girls will play at the Delta Performing Arts Center, 822 Grand Ave., offering toe-tapping tunes from the 1970s and 80s. Doors open at 6 p.m. Single-performance admission is $20/adult and $5/student. Masks are optional. Sponsored by the Delta-Montrose Community Concert Association. Info: Connie, 970-249-4308.
Tuesday, March 22
6 p.m. — Glory of the National Parks with Jon Waterman, Montrose Regional Library, 320 S. Second. St. Drawing from his bestselling National Geographic book, “Atlas of the National Parks,” Waterman takes audiences on a virtual journey through America’s national parks. The former park ranger details how parks can be saved and why there is so much to celebrate. Info: lmclean@montroselibrary.org.
Wednesday, March 23
8 a.m. — The Montrose County School District presents its facilities plan for the future at The Forum. The Forum meets at Cascade Hall — CMU, South Third Street and Cascade Avenue, Montrose.
11 a.m. — 4 p.m. — VA Western Colorado Health Care Systems Veterans Resource Tour, Friendship Hall, Montrose County Fairgrounds, 1101 N. Second St. VA health care enrollment, benefits administration, programs, support, veteran-centric community organizations. Info: 970-314-6597.