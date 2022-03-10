Email calendar listings to editor@montrosepress.com. Put "events calendar" in the subject line. Please include venue address. Note: If your event has an online link for tickets or registration that is longer than 20 characters, please create a shorter url at tinyurl.com. If Zoom registration is offered, provide an email address people can contact to receive credentials.
Friday, March 11
9:30 a.m. — Cabin Fever Bazaar, Friendship Hall, 1001 N. Second St., Montrose. More than 70 vendors; hourly door prizes. Free admission.
5:30 - 7 p.m. — Knights of Columbus fish fry, St. Mary’s Parish Hall, St. Mary’s Church. Adults: $15. Children 6 - 12: $5. Under 6: free. No credit cards. Cash or checks only.
6 - 8 p.m. — Ute Indian Night Sky Storytelling at the Ute Indian Museum, with Regina Lopez-Whiteskunk. In partnership with Colorado Canyons Association, the museum and Montrose Regional Library District. Dress warmly for the outdoor event and bring a blanket. RSVP at coloradocanyonsassociation.org The museum is located at 17253 Chipeta Road, Montrose.
7 - 9 p.m. — Upstairs at Precedence presents Elk Range, playing bluegrass/new-grass music fit for dancing. $10 at the door; limited seating, but plenty of dance floor! The four-piece band plays cover and original tunes on harmonica, mandolin, guitar and upright bass. Upstairs at Precedence is located at 511 E. Main St. in Montrose.
Saturday, March 12
8 a.m. — Montrose County Republican Party assembly, Centennial Middle School gym, 1100 S. Fifth St., Montrose.
9 a.m. - 4 p.m. — Cabin Fever Bazaar, Friendship Hall, 1001 N. Second St., Montrose. More than 70 vendors; hourly door prizes. Free admission.
10 a.m. - 2 p.m. — Live, Play, Paint: Colorado — Spring Art show at Ridgway Public Library. 300 Charles St. Free admission. Featured artists Jana Adams and H.C.Pemberton. Show runs through May 13.
Noon - 4 p.m. — Family Heritage Day at the Delta Museum, in cooperation with the Delta Library District and Hotchkiss-Crawford Historical Museum. The archive team and curator will assist in researching local family heritage (by written request) and the public can enjoy free entry with access to the museum's genealogy resources.
Sunday, March 13
10 - 11 a.m. — Knights of Columbus Pancake Breakfast, at St Mary’s Catholic Church, in the parish. Adults: $10. Kds 6- 12: $5. Under 6: Free. Includes plain pancakes, blueberry pancakes, French toast, bacon, sausage, biscuits and gravy. All net proceeds given to a local charity.
Monday, March 14
1 p.m. — Via Zoom: Bighorn Sheep Monitoring Project. Join guest presenters to review 2021 bighorn survey data and learn about bighorn sheep behavior. Learn how you can engage in this community science project. For Zoom link, contact northernsanjuanbroadband@gmail.com at least one day in advance.
Wednesday, March 16
5 - 7 p.m. — Teen(ish) Game Night at Montrose Regional Library, 320 S. Second St. Nintendo Switch consoles to try, as well as board games and a VR headset — plus pizza! Ages 12 - 18 welcome. Registration required at aasencio@montroselibrary.org. Attendees with a portable console and/or E-rated or E10+ games can bring them along.
Thursday, March 17
7 - 10 p.m. — Cousin Curtiss plays Storm King Distilling Co. for St. Patrick’s Day. Catered food available from Double Barrel Taco Company.
Friday, March 18
6 - 8:30 p.m. — Tim Veazey plays free live music at San Juan Brews, 512 E. Main St., Montrose.
7 - 9 p.m. — Soul Habit plays Upstairs at Precedence, 511 E. Main St., Montrose. The Western Slope-based band plays funk, soul and blues for your dancing pleasure. the Library Lounge opens at 4 p.m. Tickets: $10 at PrecedenceProductions.com
7 p.m. — Make a dreamcatcher at Mauve, 324 E. Main St. No crafting skills needed; all ages welcome. Cost: $18. Preregister at 970-209-3375 or at www.mauveonmain.com.
7:30 p.m. — Magic Circle Players present Macbeth, Shakespeare’s thrilling tale of magic, murder and madness, at the Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: mcp@montrose.net. Info: 970-249-7838.