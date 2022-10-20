Email calendar listings to editor@montrosepress.com. Put “events calendar” in the subject line. Do not submit calendar entries as attachments; put entries in the body of your email. Please include the venue address. Please submit entries at least one week in advance of the date of your event. Note: If your event has an online link for tickets or registration that is longer than 20 characters, please create a shorter url at tinyurl.com. If Zoom registration is offered, provide an email address people can contact to receive credentials.
Thursday, October 20
6 — 8 p.m. — Get creative with Alcohol Ink! Compose a colorful fall scene while you imbibe an adult beverage. Learn the secret to salvaging those pieces that didn’t quite work. It’s fun, but a little messy. Bring a smock or an old shirt. No experience necessary. A drink and all materials provided. $35. Register online: https://kathrynrburke.com/102022
7 p.m. — Delta County Historical Society hosts a presentation on the Eagle Rock Shelter excavation. Speaker is BLM archaeologist Colin Price. Free admission; light refreshments. Location: Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, Fifth and Meeker streets, Delta.
Friday, October 21
9 a.m. — 6 p.m. — Montrose Woman’s Club Harvest & Holiday Bazaar at Friendship Hall, 1001 N. Second St. More than 100 tables hosted by vendors offering gifts, crafts, antiques & collectibles, holiday decor, boutique and handcrafted items. Free admission sponsored by Montrose Woman’s Club with proceeds used to award funds to small local nonprofits in the spring.
6 p.m. — Spooks, Ghouls and Ghastly Brews Crawl, benefitting the Montrose Historical Museum. Enjoy history mingled with ghastly tales from Montrose’s shadows on this guided tour, enjoy appetizers, and sample libations. Spaces limited. $25/person; drinks not included. RSVP to 970-249-2085 or info@montrosehistory.org. This event is for people 21 and older.
Saturday, October 22
9 a.m. — 4 p.m. — Montrose Woman’s Club Harvest & Holiday Bazaar at Friendship Hall, 1001 N. Second St. More than 100 tables hosted by vendors offering gifts, crafts, antiques & collectibles, holiday decor, boutique and handcrafted items. Free admission sponsored by Montrose Woman’s Club with proceeds used to award funds to small local nonprofits in the spring.
2 — 4 p.m. — Meet featured the artists whose work is featured in Montrose Center for the Arts’ Western Visions exhibit, 11 S. Park Ave. Sherry Cobb Kelleher will host a live painting demo and Twna Douglas will be showing her editing and creative skills with the camera.
6 — 11 p.m. — Witch’s Night Out, Centennial Plaza, Montrose, with performances, vendors, face-painting, decorations, food trucks and music to celebrate Halloween. Witch costume contest and parade at 8 p.m. This event is free. Also enjoy the Haunted Alley, 11 S. Uncompahgre, $10/person.
October 23
3 p.m. — The Western Slope Concert Series presents Andrew Krimm, Erin Patterson and Madoka Asari in a concert at the Montrose Pavilion. Tickets are $17, general admission; $5 for ages 13 0- 18 and free for those 12 and younger. Purchase at www.westernslopeconcertseries.org.
Monday, October 24
1 p.m. — Sally Johnson, coordinator of the Montrose Historical Museum, will talk on “Genealogy at the Montrose History Museum and Odd Stories Found There”. Meeting at the Warrior Resource Center, 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way. Sponsored by the Montrose Genealogy Center. All are welcome.
Thursday, October 27
9:30 a.m. — Friendship Quilters of Western Colorado will meet at the Montrose County Event Center, 1036 N. 7th Street. The meeting starts with fellowship at 9:30, followed by a business meeting, show and tell and a program. The October program will be the reveal of the Owl Challenge Quilts. Info: 970-901-9991 (leave a message for a return call).
Saturday, October 29
10 a.m. — 5 p.m. — Hallowheeny Bash at Dare to Dream (equine-assisted learning), 9826 2150 Road in Austin (look for signs for parking). Enjoy a costume contest, pumpkin painting, games, hay wagon rides, music, food, horseshoe decorating and other fun activities — plus you can meet the horses and staff for a short, guided horse ride. Info: 970-975-0933.
5:30 p.m. and on — Night of the Living Dead Festival at the Montrose Rotary Amphitheater in Cerise Park. The hip-hop showcase is presented by Doughboy and Glasshouse Records, featuring vendors, food trucks, face-painting, bounce houses, pie-eating contest and a costume contest for kids, adults and couples. Tickets are $15, https://tinyurl.com/livedeadmontrose
