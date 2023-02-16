Note: Please be advised that some events may be postponed due to weather. This information reflects what was known to the Daily Press as of Wednesday, Feb. 15. Inquire with individual event sponsors/hosts if you have questions.
Thursday, February 16
4:30 p.m. — Books-n-Bites Book Club meets at Montrose Regional Library. 320 S. Second St. The book club is for youths ages 9 - 13. This week’s discussion is “The Sea in Winter,” by Christine Day. The first 15 to register receive a free copy. Register at bit.ly/mrldyouth
5:30 p.m. — The Montrose Police Department hosts a crime-prevention workshop at the Public Safety Complex Community Room, 434 S. First St. Includes tips to reduce crime at businesses and also info about local crime stats.
6 - 8 p.m — Live at the Candle Factory: Matt Lewis on guitar, at Bluecorn Cafe & Mercantile, 1842 S. Townsend Ave.
6:30 p.m. — Trivia Upstairs at the Temple, 511 E. Main St., Montrose. Enjoy a great venue while joining friends to test your knowledge in this friendly contest.
Friday, February 17
Noon - 1:30 p.m. — Montrose County Republican Women Lunch and Meeting at the Hampton Inn, North Townsend Avenue, by the Montrose Regional Airport. Montrose County School Board President and CASB member Sarah Fishering will be speaking. Pizza and salad will be provided with a $5 donation.
6:30 p.m. — The Elks Lodge, 801 S. Hillcrest Drive, is the host site for a friendly trivia contest. Bring your own team and enjoy.
Saturday, February 18
5 - 7 p.m. — Montrose OES Silver Star Chapter 40 hosts its annual German Dinner, featuring loin of pork, sauerkraut and German mashed potatoes, at Montrose Masonic Lodge No. 63, 187 Rose Lane, Montrose. $15/ person. Paid reservations preferred: 970-650-0916 or jacqueline.quint@gmail.com
5:30 p.m. — Doors open for the Buck It Bull Riding Challenge at the Montrose County Event Center, presented by Norris Snell Real Estate. Performance begins at 7 p.m. Tickets: montrosecountyeventcenter.com. Adults: $25 in advance; $35 at the door. Kids (6 - 12): $15 in advance and $25 at the door. Kids 5 and younger get in free with paid adult. Seating is first come, first-served.
7 p.m. — Mountain Medicine and Sherpa Culture in the Himalayas, a special slide presentation by Dr. Nima Namgyal Sherpa, at the Ute Indian Museum, sponsored by the Western Colorado Friends of the Himalayas. Free and family-friendly. Chai and refreshments. Info: 970-275-3671 or 970-209-1395.
Monday, February 20
Noon — The Montrose Woman's Club is inviting women to join in conversation, friendship and altruism.Find out all the fun things the Woman's Club does. Lion's Park Clubhouse 602 N. Nevada Ave. The Woman’s Club is also seeking vendors for its annual flea market and bazaar at Friendship Hall, which will run April 21 and 22. Pick up applications at the Lazy Hound, 309 E. Main St. Montrose; MontroseWomansClub@gmail.com; call 970-275-8902 or check out our Facebook montrosewomansclub.
Thursday, February 23
9 a.m. — Friendship Quilters of Western Colorado will meet at the Montrose County Event Center, 1036 N. Seventh St. The meeting starts with fellowship, followed by a business meeting, show-and-tell, and a program. The February program is Applique your Heart Out, and will feature demonstrations of different kinds of applique techniques. If you want to participate bring a needle, red thread, thimble if you use one, and a small pair of scissors. Info: 970-901-9991 (leave a message for a return call).
Friday, February 24
9:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. — Cabin Fever Craft Show at Friendship Hall, Montrose County Fairgrounds (1001 N. Second St.) For vendor info, call Debbie at 970-531-2483 or email montrosefootwear@aol.com
