Friday, September 8
1:30 - 3 p.m. - Coffee with Queers at Bluecorn Cafe & Mercantile on South Townsend Avenue, Montrose. Coffee, conversation and community.
6 - 7 p.m. - Cruiser Bike Ride, Trek Bicycle Montrose, 204 E. Main St. Meet at the store, ready to ride at 6, or meet up at the West Main Trailhead at 6:30. Slow bike, helmets and smiles required.
Saturday, September 9
8 - 11 a.m. - Public Bird Banding Day at Ridgway State Park (Dallas Creek Day Use Area). Go left at entrance and follow all the way to last lot at the south end. Park there and head across the foot bridge. Come enjoy a lesson on fall migration in birds, presented by Black Canyon Audubon Society, Friends of the Ridgway State Park, Bird Conservancy of the Rockies, and volunteers. Park entrance fee may apply.
9 a.m. - Montrose Library Book Club, east lawn of library, 320 S. Second St. , discussing “A Brave and Cunning Prince.” All adults welcome; bring own chair or blanket for seating. Info: lmclean@montroselibrary.org
10 - 11 a.m. - It’s Pizza Time at the Montrose Botanic Gardens! Join in to harvest the children’s garden and make pizza on the grill (while supplies last). Kids and families are welcome; adult must be present. Presented by the Montrose Regional Library and Montrose Botanic Gardens.
1 p.m. - Colorado Legislator Meet and Mingle with Senators Perry Will, Senate District 5, Cleave Simpson, Senate District 6, and Rep. Marc Catlin, House District 58 who will each give a legislative update and discuss their plans for 2024. Montrose County Events Center, Meeting Room 4, 1036 N. Seventh St., Montrose. Open event to the public. For more information contact Scott Riba, Chair Montrose County Republicans at 970-596-9998.
4 p.m. - Montrose County Historical Museum hosts a guided historical cemetery walking tour at Cedar Creek Cemetery, Miami Road. Learn history and legends of local pioneers through their final stories, and how traditions at the cemetery have evolved. RSVP to 970-249-2085; space limited. $10 fee.
4 - 6 p.m. - The Black Canyon Twirlers and Delta Hubwheelers square dance clubs invite the public to a fun afternoon at Circle 3 Cowboy Church Fellowship, 62885 Lasalle Road, Montrose. Montrose and Delta mayors/representatives will be on hand at 4 to sign a proclamation making September the official square dance month. After, club members demonstrate some square dancing techniques on horseback; regular dancing takes place, plus stick horse races for youngsters, complete with prizes and pictures with the mayors. A spaghetti dinner is available at 5:30 p.m.
5:30 p.m. - Moving forward: A Celebration. Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive. Join us for an evening of fine dining and progressive solidarity sponsored by the Montrose County Democratic Party featuring Chef Heather Crane’s “Taste of the Southwest” and cash bar, guest speakers including all Democratic CD3 candidates and our HD58 and SD5 candidate campaign kick off, and silent auction. All proceeds will benefit the Montrose County Democrats. Cost is $45 per person. Purchase tickets at montrosedems.org or 970-275-0190.
6 p.m. - Valley Symphony Association Orchestra & Chorus present Pops in the Park, “From Sea to Shining Sea,” a free concert, at Montrose Rotary Amphitheater (400 Shane’s Way, Cerise Park). Opening act: Montrose Community Band. Food trucks available.
7 p.m. - The Black Canyon Twirlers host their 64th anniversary dance with popular caller Doug Davis. at Circle 3 Cowboy Church Fellowship, 62885 Lasalle Road, Montrose. Donations for each dancer is $8; spectator’s fee. Bring the family and friends, learn about Colorado’s state dance, and see it brought to life.
8 p.m.- Live at the Candle Factory: Old Man Polly, Ridgway folk duo, plays Bluecorn Cafe & Mercantile on South Townsend Avenue, Montrose.
Sunday, September 10
10 a.m. - Celebration in the Park with Celebration Church of Montrose. Bring lawn chairs and water for worship service, then enjoy bounce houses, family games and a free picnic. Montrose Rotary Amphitheater, Cerise Park.
Monday, September 11
1:30 p.m. - Western History with Kate Burke’s “The Bachelor Syracuse Mine.” Learn more about the gold mine that saved the town of Ouray. Montrose Senior Center, Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive. Copies of Jane Bennett’s “Tales of the Bachelor Mine” available for purchase. This event is sponsored by the Montrose Recreation District. Info: https://kathrynburke.com/history/
Tuesday, September 12
5 p.m. - Citizens' Climate Lobby meets in person at Montrose Library meeting room, 320 S. Second St., for action on mitigating climate. The group is nonpartisan,national, environmental, and all are welcome. Info: 970-765-9095.
Wednesday, September 13
8 - 9 a.m. - The Forum Tour: The "New" Airport Terminal. The program is free. Meet at Montrose Regional Airport on North Townsend Avenue.
Thursday, September 14
7 p.m. - Bob Grossman discusses dark sky preservation as part of AstroFest, at 434 S. First St., Montrose Public Safety Complex Community Room.
8:30 - 10 p.m. - Stargazing with telescopes at Flat Top OHV staging area, Flat Top Road, via 6530 Road, north side of Montrose. (Weather depending). Part of AstroFest. Carpooling is encouraged.
Friday, September 15
3:30 - 4:30 p.m. - Ranger-led telescope viewing as part of AstroFest at Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, South Rim Visitor Center. Event is free, but entry fee to the park applies. Carpooling encouraged.
7:30 - 8:30 p.m. - Aaron Watson, Colorado chair of DarkSky International, discusses dark sky conservation efforts as part of AstroFest, at Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, South Rim Visitor Center. Event is free, but entry fee to the park applies. Carpooling encouraged.
8:30 - 10 p.m. — AstroFest stargazing at various South Rim sites, at Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park.
