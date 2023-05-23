Tuesday, May 23

8 a.m. - Business Intentionally Grown (BIG) Brews and Weekly Networking at San Juan Brews, 512 E. Main St., Montrose. Instructor Julie Barton Appelhanz; all tunes taught by ear at beginner level, with sheet music available. Cost is $20 per month.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?