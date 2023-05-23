8 a.m. - Business Intentionally Grown (BIG) Brews and Weekly Networking at San Juan Brews, 512 E. Main St., Montrose. Instructor Julie Barton Appelhanz; all tunes taught by ear at beginner level, with sheet music available. Cost is $20 per month.
Wednesday, May 24
8 - 9 a.m. - Learn about Colorado Outdoors at this week’s Forum. The Forum is free and meets at CMU Cascade Hall, South Third Street and Cascade Avenue, Montrose.
7 - 9 p.m. - Open mic night at Horsefly Brewing Co., 640 E. Main St., Montrose.
Thursday, May 25
9 a.m. - Friendship Quilters of Western Colorado will meet at the Montrose County Event Center, 1036 N 7th St. The May program will feature Dresden Plate Quilts by Margaret Noah. Following the program and a lunch break the guild will have a Group Sew In to make Caring Quilts. Bring your machine and basic sewing supplies. Bring your own project or the guild will have fabric and some kits available for those who want them. We will have helpers to unload and carry machines into the sewing space. Visitors are welcome. Info: 970-901-9991 (you may need to leave a message and we will return your call).
4:30 - 5:30 p.m. - Pre-teen Art Club at Montrose Regional Library, 320 S. Second St., Montrose. Join for art projects designed for kids ages 8 - 12. Participants must be able to listen to instruction and have already mastered simple skills, such as using scissors, markers, chalks, crayons, different types of glues and paints. Projects include detailed instructions and require patience and fine motor skills to complete.
5:30 - 7 p.m. - Business After Hours at the MRD’s FlexRec, Colorado Outdoors (1309 Mayfly Drive), Montrose. Cost: $5 for Montrose Chamber members and $10 for non-members.
Saturday, May 27
11 a.m. - 3 p.m. - Darling Dames of Colorado’s third-annual Memorial Day fundraiser, with Corn To Be Wild Kettle Corn. Location: Magic Circle Players parking lot, 420 S. Main St., Montrose. Vendors, silent auction, drawings, food, music and chili cook-off, benefitting Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans.
Sunday, May 28
8:30 - 10 a.m. - Coffee With Queers at Bluecorn Cafe & Mercantile, 1842 S. Townsend Ave., Montrose. Coffee and conversation. All welcome.
Saturday, June 3
6:30 p.m. - Star Drive-in hosts Back to the 60s Night, with a double feature and classic car show. The drive-in is located at 600 Miami Road, Montrose. Regular admission charges apply.
Email calendar listings to editor@montrosepress.com. Put “events calendar” in the subject line. Do not submit calendar entries as attachments; put entries in the body of your email. Please include the venue address. The format is: Date first, then time, the event, address, then other information. Please submit entries at least one week in advance of the date of your event. Note: If your event has an online link for tickets or registration that is longer than 20 characters, please create a shorter url at tinyurl.com. If Zoom registration is offered, provide an email address people can contact to receive credentials.
