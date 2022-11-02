Email calendar listings to editor@montrosepress.com. Put “events calendar” in the subject line. Do not submit calendar entries as attachments; put entries in the body of your email. Please include the venue address. Please submit entries at least one week in advance of the date of your event. Note: If your event has an online link for tickets or registration that is longer than 20 characters, please create a shorter url at tinyurl.com. If Zoom registration is offered, provide an email address people can contact to receive credentials.
Wednesday, November 2
8 – 9 a.m. — Montrose County School District spokesman Matt Jenkins headlines The Forum, discussing the educational options available for students who haven’t found success in the traditional classroom. Learn about Peak Academy School, Black Canyon High School and Outer Range Innovation School for pre-K and kindergarten students. The Forum is free. It meets at CMU’s Cascade Hall, South Third Street and Cascade Avenue, Montrose.
12:30 — 4:30 p.m. — The AARP Safe Driver Course will be offered in Montrose at the Montrose Health and Human Service Building, 1845 S. Townsend Ave. Area residents over 50 are encouraged to update their driving skills with this new AARP course. To register, call Rik at 970-314-9843.
1 — 4 p.m. — Watercolor Wednesday at Montrose Center for the Arts, 11 S. Park Ave. learn tricks, tips and techniques in watercolor. Class includes demonstration, painting time and critique. Best for moderate experience. Bring your supplies, treat yourself to an afternoon’s escape from your daily routine. Instructor: Jodine Broscovak. Info: MCA, 970-249-5645.
3 — 8:30 p.m. — The community is invited to celebrate Dia de los Muertos/Day of the Dead on at MADA, 17 N. 6th St. Dia de los Muertos is a time to honor ancestors and loved ones that have gone to the spirit world. Presented by Hispanic Affairs Project, MADA, Montrose Regional Library, and Tri-County Health Network. Info: 970-249-4115.
7 p.m.— The Montrose County Historical Society presents Chris Herrman and the Colorado Canyon Experience sharing the 2022 summer canyons work. This is a follow up presentation complementing their program of October, 2021. Location: Montrose County Events Center, Room 20 on Montrose County Fairgrounds. Admission is free.
Thursday, November 3
11:30 a.m. — 5 p.m. — MEDC’s Montrose Manufacturers Expo and STEMposium. Learn about the economic impact of local manufacturers and see what the school district’s STEM students can do; plus see available employment opportunities. Presentations are from 11:30 a.m. — 1 p.m.; exhibits and demos are from 1 — 5 p.m. Montrose County Event Center, 1036 N. Seventh St. Info: 970-249-9438 or patriciac@montroseeedc.org
5 — 7 p.m. — Meet the Olathe FFA members, officers and advisors at San Juan Brews, 512 E. Main St., Montrose. Learn about the high school club for future farmers, upcoming events, sponsorship activities and community service outreach. Info: Melissa.green@mcsd.org.
Saturday, November 5
9 a.m. — Columbine Quilters meet at the Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans/Warrior Resource Center, 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way, Montrose. Business meeting at 9:30, then show-and-tell-refreshments and program. Visitors are welcome. Info: paulalakecity@gmail.com or Cheryl 970-462-3849.
10 a.m. — Western Slope 5K Walk in support of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation begins at Confluence Park (Lions Club Pavilion), in Delta. Info and registration: walk.jdrf.org/westernslope or Trisha Bush, travellingbush@yahoo.com; 303-518-3153.
