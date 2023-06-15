Friday, June 16

Noon - 1:30 p.m. - Montrose County Republican Women scholarship awards, celebrating the group’s 2023 high school scholarship recipients. Hampton Inn, Montrose. Pizza, salad and cake served for $5 donation. Info: Kerri, 970-209-2170.



