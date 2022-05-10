Email calendar listings to editor@montrosepress.com. Put “events calendar” in the subject line. Do not submit calendar entries as attachments; put entries in the body of your email. Please include the venue address. Please submit entries at least one week in advance of the date of your event. Note: If your event has an online link for tickets or registration that is longer than 20 characters, please create a shorter url at tinyurl.com. If Zoom registration is offered, provide an email address people can contact to receive credentials.
Wednesday, May 11
8 — 9 a.m. — The Forum welcomes Montrose developers Matt Miles, David Coker and Jason Byler, who will discuss past, present and future housing developments. The Forum meets at CMU’s Cascade Hall, South Third Street and Uncompahgre Avenue in Montrose. Free admission.
Thursday, May 12
10 a.m. — 1 p.m. — Photographs and digital painting demo, presented by Susan Humphrey, Montrose Center for the Arts, 11 S. Park. Ave. Learn about digital software and how to transform photos into paintings. Free drawing for a digital print. $10 donation suggested. Info/reservations: 970-787-9428.
Friday, May 13
10 a.m. — 5 p.m. — Montrose Home Expo at the Montrose County Event Center. Free admission and parking. Info: montrosehomeexpo.com
4 — 6 p.m. — Montrose County School District celebrates retiring educators at Remington’s at the Bridges. The community, current and former district staff, family and friends are invited to the celebration, “Going in Style.”
7 p.m. — The Black Canyon Macintosh User Group meets via Zoom. Email jc@macdoktor.net for login. The May meeting is Q&A, as well as regular troubleshooting discussion.
Saturday, May 14
8 a.m. — Community Yard Sale to benefit the Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans. Reserve table for $25. Info: 970-765-2210. Volunteers are needed to help with the sale. People also can donate by dropping items by 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way, Montrose, by May 13.
10 a.m. — 5 p.m. — Montrose Home Expo at the Montrose County Event Center. Free admission and parking. Info: montrosehomeexpo.com
10 a.m. — 4 p.m. — Montrose Center for the Arts inaugural book fair, featuring Western Slope authors, 11 S. Park Ave. This free event is an opportunity to meet local authors, including Marie Hall, A.R. Lingenfelter, D.P. Benjamin, Richard Paolinelli, Steven Corey, Ann Boelter, Jesse Bond, Susan Catt and Warren Weaver. Signed copies for sale.
Sunday, May 15
10 a.m. — 5 p.m. — Montrose Home Expo at the Montrose County Event Center. Free admission and parking. Info: montrosehomeexpo.com
1 p.m. — 5K Mud Run at Cerise Park. Register at blackcanyonrotary.org: $40 in advance and $50 for day-of sign up. Cash prizes, live music.
1:15 p.m. — Peace Pole dedication at the Uncompahgre River RV Park, 804 S. Church Ave., Olathe. Bring a dish to share for potluck following the dedication.
Monday, May 16
Last day to purchase tickets for the Shavano Conservation District annual meeting and banquet, to be held May 20 in Ridgway at the Ouray County Event Center. Tickets: $16/adults; $9 12 and younger, blackcanyontickets.com or 970-964-3582. Purchase by May 16.
5:30 p.m. — Citizens’ Climate lobby holds its monthly meeting at the Montrose Library meeting room, 320 S. Second St. Nonpartisan, national. Review Biden’s climate agenda and action group on promoting sustainable community with Montrose City Council. Info: 970-765-9095. All welcome.
5:30 — 8:30 p.m. — The Colorado River District and Gunnison Basin Roundtable present “The State of the River (Lower Gunnison) at Upstairs at Precedence, 511 E. Main St., Montrose. The presentation is free, with a light dinner, but RSVP is required at bit.ly/lowergunnSOR22