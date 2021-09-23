4:30 p.m. -6:30 p.m. — Ikebana in the Tavern: Fall Floral Fantasy, at the Wright Opera House, 472 Main St., Ouray.
5:30-6 p.m. - Community Peace Meditation at Riverbottom Park. Everyone is welcome. Bring your own chairs. 970-252-0908.
Friday, September 24
Morning — Morning tours for the 10th annual San Juan Mining & Reclamation Conference. Option 1: Pandora Mill Bulkhead and Valley Floor. Option 2: Ophir area tour, including Matterhonr, Caribeau and other. Multi-day conference cost: $55. Info/registration: http://www.mountainstudies.org/sjmrc or Kelly Northcutt, kelly@mountainstudies.org, 970-387-5161.
4 — 8 p.m. — Montrose Rod & Gun Club gun show, 1001 N. Second St., Friendship Hall. Admission is $5, or a three-day pass for $10. Children younger than 12 are admitted free with paid adult.
6 p.m. — Madams, Murders and Mayhem downtown walking tour, hosted by the Montrose County Historical Museum. Meet at the museum at 21 Rio Grande Ave. $10/person. RSVP at 970-249-2085.
Saturday, September 25
9 a.m. — 4 p.m. — Ski Swap at the Montrose Elks Lodge, 801 S. Hillcrest Drive. The Elks are seeking donations of previously owned winter sports gear for snowboarding and skiing prior to the swap. Bring donations to the lodge or call 970-901-7232 to arrange a pick-up.
9 a.m. — 5 p.m. — Montrose Rod & Gun Club gun show, 1001 N. Second St., Friendship Hall. Admission is $5. Children younger than 12 are admitted free with paid adult.
5:30 — 7:30 p.m. — Dinner on Main Street, a benefit for Sharing Ministries and Habitat for Humanity of the San Juans. Join friends and neighbors at common tables on Main Street, which will be closed from Townsend to Cascade, and enjoy dinner catered by Jimmers BBQ. Drink pouring by Black Canyon Boys and Girls Club volunteers; those proceeds benefit the club. Presentation of community award. Tickets: $20. Ages under 5, free. Purchase at https://bit.ly/37JXFRF
6:30 — 8:30 p.m. — Live music by David Nunn in the Tavern at the Wright Opera House, 472 Main St., Ouray.
September 26
9 a.m. — 2 p.m. — Montrose Rod & Gun Club gun show, 1001 N. Second St., Friendship Hall. Admission is $5. Children younger than 12 are admitted free with paid adult.
