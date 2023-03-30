Thursday, March 30

5:30 - 7:30 p.m. — Decorate Birdhouses at Mosaic, 21 N. Cascade Ave., Montrose, with Kate Burke. $35 includes birdhouse, art materials and drink. Details, registration: https://kathrynrburke.com/product/033023-birdhouses-mosaic/



