Now — Thanksgiving— Volunteers needed for the Montrose Community Dinners annual Friends Thanksgiving Meal, served on Thanksgiving Day. To volunteer or donate, visit montrosecommunitydinners.com or call 970-318-6724.
Now through November 21
Buy and paint a bowl or vessel at Amazing Glaze to donate to Art Partners annual Chili Bowl fundraiser. The Chili bowl is from 11 a.m. — 1:30 p.m. Nov. 26 at The Temple, 511 E. Main St., Montrose. Tickets for Chili Bowl are $20; all-you-can eat; purchase at Amazing Glaze or Partners, 315 S. Seventh St.; info: 970-249-1116.
Saturday, November 19
9 a.m. — 4 p.m. — The San Juan Weavers Guild 44th Annual Show & Sale will be held at the Ute Indian Museum, 17253 Chipeta Rd. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The one-day event is free and offers a vast selection of handwoven, handspun, and other fiber-art items for home decor and personal use, made by guild members. A display will feature design challenge projects inspired by the Ute Museum, and hands-on learning opportunities are included. Additional museum-sponsored vendors and Navajo rug sales are part of Native American Heritage Month. www.sanjuanweavers.org.
9 a.m. — Happy New Merry Thanksmas craft and gift fair at Friendship Hall, 1001 N. Second St.The annual holiday extravaganza concludes at 4 p.m.
9:30 a.m. — Registration for Vamoose Gear Powersports Accessories’ motorcycle toy run to benefit Haven Foster, a nonprofit that helps kids transition into the foster system. Register at Vamoose, 1912 S. Townsend Ave., until 11 a.m., when ride departs to Haven Foster, 16 S. Uncompahgre Ave., where the riders will deliver their toys. Silver Basin Brewing Co., 147 N. First St., hosts the After Run gathering. Info: 970-765-8950.
6 — 11 p.m. — Montrose Elks Lodge Charity Ball, 801 S. Hillcrest Drive, Montrose. Live and silent auctions, raffles, games, entertainment and more. Tickets: $30/couple; $20/single. Admission at the door.
7 p.m. — Valley Youth Orchestra at the Delta Center for Performing Arts, 822 Grand Ave., Delta.
7:30 p.m. — The Magic Circle Players present “Amadeus” at Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: MagicCirclePlayers.com; 970-249-7838.
Sunday, November 20
2 p.m. — The Magic Circle Players present “Amadeus” at Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: MagicCirclePlayers.com; 970-249-7838.
6 p.m. — Goethe Association of Montrose Churches invites one and all to a Community Thanksgiving worship service at the First Church of the Nazarene, 705 S. 12th St. Pastor Ben Garate of Calvary Chapel will be speaking. Worship will be provided by Curt Mudget of Cedar Creek Church.
Monday, November 21
5:30 p.m. — Citizens Climate Lobby meets at the Montrose Regional Library’s meeting room for progress on local issues to help the environment. Nonpartisan, national; all welcome. Info: 970-765-9095.
Wednesday, November 23
Noon — Deadline to request meal delivery from the annual Thanksgiving Friends Dinner. Visit montrosecommunitydinners.com or call 970-318-6759.
Thursday, November 24
8 a.m. — Registration opens at Oak Grove School for the San Juan Mountain Runners’ annual Turkey Trot. The trot itself begins at 9 a.m. try a 2 mile out-and-back course or the 4.2-mile loop. Welcome to runners, walkers, joggers, strollers and well-behaved dogs on leashes. $5 per person of $15/family. Info: www.sjmr.club
Noon — 3 p.m. — Thanksgiving Friends Dinner, by Montrose Community Dinners, at Friendship Hall, 1001 N. Second St., Montrose County Fairgrounds. Donations accepted, but not required. Full Thanksgiving meal to all.
Friday, November 25
9 a.m. — 4 p.m. — 47th annual Basement Boutique craft show and sale at the Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive. Locally handcrafted gifts for all ages; cash, check, Visa and MasterCard accepted. A donation of canned goods is appreciated.
7:30 p.m. — The Magic Circle Players present “Amadeus” at Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: MagicCirclePlayers.com; 970-249-7838.
Saturday, November 26
9 a.m. — 4 p.m. — 47th annual Basement Boutique craft show and sale at the Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive. Locally handcrafted gifts for all ages; cash, check, Visa and MasterCard accepted. A donation of canned goods is appreciated.
11 a.m. — 1:30 p.m. — Partners Chili Bowl fundraiser for Art Partners, at The Temple, 513 E. Main St., Montrose. $20 for all-you-can-eat chili and a hand-painted bowl. Purchase at Partners, 315 S. Seventh St. or Amazing Glaze, 209 E. Main St.
7:30 p.m. — The Magic Circle Players present “Amadeus” at Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: MagicCirclePlayers.com; 970-249-7838.
