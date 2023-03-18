Saturday, March 18

10 - 11:15 a.m. — Therapy Dogs 101, free class presented by Morningstar Therapy Dogs and Montrose Animal Protection Agency (MAPA). Location: Montrose Animal Shelter, 3383 N. Townsend Ave. Please leave your dog at home.



What's NABUR?