Tuesday, March 21
7 - 9 p.m. — Trivia Night at Silver Basin Brewing (formerly 2 Rascals), 147 N. First St., Montrose.
Wednesday, March 22
8 - 9 a.m. — The Forum presents CASA of the 7th Judicial District and Region 10, which are partnering to build a multigenerational housing community. Learn more about this exciting partnership at the free Forum, held at CMU’s Cascade Hall, South Third Street and Cascade Avenue, Montrose.
Thursday, March 23
9 a.m. — Friendship Quilters of Western Colorado meets at Montrose County Event Center, 1036 N. Seventh St. The meeting starts with fellowship at , followed by a business meeting, show-and-tell and a program.The March program is a Trunk Show featuring quilts by Cathy Romaniello. Info: 970-901-9991 (leave a message for a return call).
Friday, March 24
7:30 p.m. — The Magic Circle Players present “Lost and Found in Ikea,” 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: magiccircleplayers.com; 970-249-7838.
Saturday, March 25
1:30 - 3:30 p.m. — Decorate Your (Golf) Balls at Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans. Decorate golf balls with paint, decals, glue-on stuff. $35. WHAFV, 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way. Details, registration: https://kathrynrburke.com/product/032523-decorate-balls-whafv
4 - 5:30 p.m. — “Fierce Consciousness” book release, reading and discussion with author Trebbe Johnson, Ridgway Public Library. Info: trebbejohnson.com
7:30 p.m. — The Magic Circle Players present “Lost and Found in Ikea,” 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: magiccircleplayers.com; 970-249-7838.
7 p.m. — Evening at the Opera, Egyptian Theater, 452 Main St., Delta. Favorite arias and duets from opera and musical theater featuring Christie Conover, soprano, Katherine Henly, soprano, Jack Swanson, tenor, and Jeremy Reger, piano. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets: $20, general admission, at www.deltaegyptian.com. Info: 970-399-7207
Sunday, March 26
2 p.m. — The Magic Circle Players present “Lost and Found in Ikea,” 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: magiccircleplayers.com; 970-249-7838.
Monday, March 27
1 p.m. — Gunnison author Dave Primus will discuss his new book, "Beneath Blue Mesa: The Gunnison River Valley Before the Reservoir,” at the Warrior Resource Center, 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way. The program will include historic photos of towns, resorts/hotels and ranches that once existed along this 23-mile stretch of the Gunnison River. The public is welcome to this event sponsored by the Montrose Genealogy Center.
