Thursday, September 9
7 p.m. — It’s time for the next Ignite Montrose, an evening of fast paced presentations, five minutes and 20 slides each. This is an opportunity for our community members to share their passions, hobbies, travels, jobs or interests. Approximately10 Ignite presentations will be featured. At Precedence (upstairs) at 509 E. Main St., Montrose.
7 p.m. — The Black Canyon Macintosh User Group meets virtually due to the surge in the delta variant of COVID-19. Visit https://www.bcmacs.org/2021/ for Zoom meeting details and passcode.
Friday, September 10
7:30 p.m. — Magic Circle Players presents An Evening of One Acts: The Cask of the Amontillado; Check Please; Courting 101; Date with Death; The Henderson Hall Horror and Mr. Icky. Tickets: 420 S. 12th St; 970-249-7838; mcp@montrose.net to be directed to the online ticketing site.
Saturday, September 11
9 - 5 p.m — Whole Being Health & Wellness Expo at Montrose Community Recreation Center. All day education expo with more than 20 local businesses. Offering 30 free, one-hour classes to explore new healing practices from yoga to sound healing.
10 a.m. - 9 p.m. — Praise Him Ministries presents Rise UP at the Las Colonias Park Amphitheater (925 Struthers Ave.) Grand Junction, bringing together popular Christian bands in concert, including Chris Tomlin, Danny Gokey and Jordan Feliz. Former U.S. Navy Seal Chad Williams, author of “Seal of God” will share a special message as part of 9/11 remembrances. The event begins at 3 p.m.; doors open at 10 p.m. Ticket prices vary; purchase at grandjunctionconventioncenter.com.
9 a.m. — Columbine Quilters at the Montrose Library, 320 S. Second St., Montrose. Fellowship; 9:30 a.m. Business meeting; 10:30 a.m. Show-and-tell, refreshments and program. Visitors are always welcome. Info: Sally 970-822-2830 or Paula 970-249-2178.
10:30 a.m. — 9/11 Tribute to Our Fallen: May We Never Forget, Montrose County Courthouse steps and lawn, 320 S. First St., Montrose. First responder agencies, the City of Montrose, Montrose County and volunteers invited the community to a commemoration of all killed on Sept. 11, 2021. Includes first responder procession, wreath-laying, speeches and placing of flags representing each American who died that day.
5 p.m. — Pops in the Park, Valley Symphony Orchestra and Chorus, Cedaredge Town Park, with ice cream social.
Sunday, September 12
11 a.m - 4 p.m. — Whole Being Health & Wellness Expo at Montrose Community Recreation Center. All day education expo with more than 20 local businesses. Offering 30 free, one-hour classes to explore new healing practices from yoga to sound healing.
4 - 8 p.m. — The Valley Food Partnership Harvest Feast, a celebration of local food, farms and chefs, at Storm King Mountain Ranch, 70777 Buckhorn Road, Montrose. Presented by Alpine Bank, Alpine Bank Wealth Management and Savor the San Juans. Appetizers, driks, Y Bar Ranch horse-drawn carriage rides and live music by Bracken Creek, along with five-course locally procured meal. Tickets: $100.
5 p.m. — Pops in the Park, Valley Symphony Orchestra and Chorus, Riverbottom Park, Montrose.
Monday, September 13
6:30 p.m. — Citizens Climate Lobby reconvenes in the Montrose Library Meeting Room, in person, for the environment, non-partisan national, non-profit. For more information, please call 970-765-9095.
