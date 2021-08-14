Saturday, August 14
9 a.m. — 5 p.m. — Ridgway Rendezvous Arts & Crafts Festival, Hartwell Park, Ridgway
Sunday, August 15
3 - 8 p.m. — Music by the River at Riverbottom Park. Food truck, games and tunes, presented by Montrose Visitor Center.
10 a.m. — 5 p.m. — Ridgway Rendezvous Arts & Crafts Festival, Hartwell Park, Ridgway
Wednesday, August 18
7 - 9 p.m. — Wednesday Night Movie at the Wright Opera House, 472 Main St., Ouray. Showing “Yellow Rose,” a 2019 American-Fillipino musical drama. Rated PG-13. $5 admission. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, August 19
10 a.m. — noon — New garment sewing group’s first meeting at the Montrose Senior Center, 1800 Pavilion Drive. All levels of sewing are encouraged to attend.
Friday, August 20
7:30 - 9:30 p.m. — A Weekend of San Juan Chamber Music at the Wright Opera House, 472 Main St., Ouray.
Saturday, August 20
7:30 - 9:30 p.m. — A Weekend of San Juan Chamber Music at the Wright Opera House, 472 Main St., Ouray.
Wednesday, August 25
7 - 9 p.m. — Wednesday Night Movie at the Wright Opera House, 472 Main St., Ouray. Showing “Swallow.” A young housewife develops a disorder that gives her an irresistible urge to eat inedible objects. Rated R. $5 admission. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, August 26
7 p.m. — Vegan Potluck from skills taught earlier in the month by Sasha Jacobo, Food Security Coordinator with Valley Food Partnership. Email Taylor at tevans@montroselibrary.org for more information.
Friday, August 27
7 - 9 p.m. — Fourth Friday Foreign Film at the Wright Opera House, 472 Main St., Ouray. Featuring “Another Round.” Four high school teachers drink daily to see how it affects their lives. Rated TV-Mature. $5 admission.
Saturday, August 28
7:30 a.m. — Haven House Driving to End Homelessness annual golf tournament and silent auction at Cobble Creek, 699 Cobble Drive. 7:30 a.m. is registration. Shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. For information, registration, or to donate money or items for silent auction, visit havenhousehomeless.org.
10 a.m. — 6 p.m. — Ridgway RiverFest at Rollans Park, Ridgway. The Ridgway RiverFest is a family-friendly celebration of the Uncompahgre River, our watershed and river recreation with all-age river races, live music by Jack Hadley Blues Trio and Doug & Heather Americana duo, local food and drink, and watershed educational and cultural programs. RiverFest is produced by the Uncompahgre Watershed Partnership, a Ouray County nonprofit watershed group dedicated to helping protect the economic, natural, and scenic values of the Upper Uncompahgre River Watershed. Information: https://ridgwayriverfest.org/
11:30 a.m. — Newcomers and Neighbors group get-together and potluck at Lions Park Clubhouse (North Seventh Street and Nevada Avenue). Adults who have recently moved to Montrose, or who have been here for a while and would like to learn more about the area/social activities. Chicken, tea, lemonade and water provided at potluck; call Kathy at 303-919-8741 to tell her what side dish you will bring to share.
4 - 6 p.m. — Art show featuring Teresa Johnson at the Wright Opera House, 472 Main St., Ouray. Show runs through Oct. 8.
8 a.m. - 5 p.m. — Household hazardous waste collection at the City of Montrose Public Works Shop, 1221 64.50 Road. Accepted items include batteries, light bulbs, liquid fuels and chemicals, granular fertilizer, herbicides/pesticides, paint, aerosols, fire extinguishers, propane/oxygen tanks. Fees and weight limits apply.
5 p.m. — Montrose County Democratic Party barbecue at the Montrose County Event Center, 1036 N. 7th St., Montrose. Featuring surprise keynote speaker, 3rd Congressional District candidates, silent auction, and The Brown Family Band. Dinner by Hog Rock BBQ; cash bar. Tickets: montrosedems.org/bbq
7:30 - 9:30 p.m. — Solohawk performs live music at the Wright Opera House, 472 Main St., Ouray. Tickets: $17/advance; $20 at door; $5 for students. Purchase at thewrightoperahouse.org
Sunday, August 29
5:30 p.m. — An Evening with Ken Burns at the Michael D. Palm Theatre, Telluride, presented by the Telluride Historical Museum. Legendary director Ken Burns, with co-directors Sarah Burns an David McMahon, hosts a film screening of ‘The Central Park Five,’ Q&A and a book-signing. Doors at 5:30 p.m.’ event at 6 p.m. $20 for museum members and $25 for non-members. Purchase at telluridemuseum.com. The theatre is located at 721 W. Colorado Ave. in Telluride.
