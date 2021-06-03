June 5
9 a.m. — Fourth-annual Motorcycle Poker Run benefitting Haven House. One of two rides begins at Harley Davidson of Grand Junction, goes over the Grand Mesa, and ends at Haven House in Olathe, 4806 N. River Road. The other ride leaves from Davis Service Center in Montrose, 2380 E. Main St, and ends at Haven House. Free barbecue and live music at Haven House.
9 a.m. — Columbine Quilters Club meets at the Montrose Lions Clubhouse, 602 N. Nevada Ave. (Lions Park). Starts with fellowship, followed by business meeting, show and tell, refreshments and program. Visitors welcome. Info: Sally, 970-822-2830 or Paula, 970-901-1878.
10 a.m. — 3 p.m. — Shepherd’s Hand invites the community to an open house at its new, permanent location, 505 S. First St. Enjoy light refreshments and tours of the charity’s community center.
10 a.m. — 3 p.m. — The Western Colorado Unknown Motorcycle Show at Cerise Park. Montrose Ride into the great unknown and enjoy a show of rare, custom and restored motorcycles. Family friendly event with refreshments and vendor booths. Register your bike or learn more: http://www.westerncovintage.com http://www.Facebook.com/WestSlopeBiker
9 a.m. — 5 p.m. — The Delta County Rock, Gem and Mineral Show will be held at the Heddles Recreation Center, 531 N. Palmer St., Delta. Admission is free and all ages are welcome.
6 — 11 p.m. — Third-annual Stompin’ on Cancer Boot Stomp at Antler Ridge, 72005 Kinikin Road. Proceeds benefit San Juan Cancer Center. For more info, visit www.bootstompmontrose.com
