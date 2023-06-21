Thursday, June 22

9 a.m. - Friendship Quilters of Western Colorado will meet at the Montrose County Event Center, 1036 N. Seventh St. The meeting starts with social time, followed by a business meeting, show and tell, and a program. The June program will be given by Carolyn Ray who will present a Trunk Show and information about using Studio 180 specialty rulers. After the meeting, she will teach a class on constructing a quilt or table runner using Studio 180 tools. For more information call 907-901-9991 (you may need to leave a message and we will return your call). 



