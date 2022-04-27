Email calendar listings to editor@montrosepress.com. Put “events calendar” in the subject line. Do not submit calendar entries as attachments; put entries in the body of your email. Please include the venue address. Please submit entries at least one week in advance of the date of your event. Note: If your event has an online link for tickets or registration that is longer than 20 characters, please create a shorter url at tinyurl.com. If Zoom registration is offered, provide an email address people can contact to receive credentials.
Wednesday, April 27
8 — 9 a.m. — The weekly Forum topic is Everything You Wanted To Know About Recycling. The Forum meets at CMU’s Cascade Hall, Cascade Avenue and South Third Street, Montrose.
Thursday, April 28
9:30 a.m. — Friendship Quilters of Western Colorado will meet at Friendship Hall, 1001 N. Second St. The meeting starts with fellowship at 9:30, followed by a business meeting, show and tell, and a program. The April program will be a “Birthday Celebration of 29 Years of Friendship.” Info: 970-249-9647 (please leave a message and we will call you back).
4 — 7 p.m. — Advanced access to the Friends of the Montrose Library spring book sale. Members-only admission; public days are Friday, Saturday and Sunday. At Montrose Regional Library.
Friday, April 29
Noon — 6 p.m. — Friends of the Montrose Library spring book sale, Montrose Regional Library meeting room, 320 S. Second St.
1 p.m. — Montrose County, The Dolphin House and Whimspire team up with the Fox Theater for a family movie event, “The Bad Guys,” at 27 S. Cascade Ave. The county is covering the movie cost. Complimentary soda and popcorn provided.
5 -7 p.m. — Spaghetti dinner benefiting the Montrose Center for the Arts, at the Elks Lodge, 801 S. Hillcrest, Montrose. Adults: $12 ($15 at the door). Children younger than 6 eat free. Advance tickets: MCA, 11 S. Park Ave., 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. Info: 970-787-9428.
6 p.m. — 8 p.m. — “Wonders Down Under” with Australian storyteller Paul Taylor at Museum of the Mountain West, 68169 E. Miami Road. Taylor entertains with an exciting blend of story, song, dance, and drama featuring the mesmerizing didgeridoo. Fun for the whole family. Cost: $25 adult 16-59, $10 kids 6-15. Over 60, free. Register online: museumofthemountainwest.org/product/04-29-paul-taylor/ Info: info@mw-museum.org or 970-240-3400.
7 p.m. — Western Colorado Friends of the Himalayas present Danika Gilbert at the Ute Indian Museum, Chipeta Room (17253 Chipeta Road, Montrose). Gilbert will be sharing her recent adventures trekking in Nepal and Africa. There also will be a silent auction and short annual meeting for WCFH. Snacks and chai served. Info: 970-275-3671.
Saturday, April 30
10 a.m. — 5 p.m. — Friends of the Montrose Library spring book sale, Montrose Regional Library meeting room, 320 S. Second St.
11 a.m. — Derby Hat Decorating Party at Mosaic, 21 N. Cascade Ave. Mosaic provides all the fixin’s, tips and tricks to create your own fun hat; you can bring anything from home you want to incorporate. Mosaic sells hats for about $20, with hat bands and decorations priced individually. Bottomless mimosas and brunchy bites for $6. Wear your creation with pride to Storm King Distilling Co.’s Derby Day on May 7, from 10 a.m. — 7 p.m., at 41 W. Main Street.
Sunday, May 1
1 — 5 p.m. — Friends of the Montrose Library spring book sale, Montrose Regional Library meeting room, 320 S. Second St. Today is the $5 per bag book sale.
Monday, May 2
5:30 p.m. — The quarterly meeting for the Women’s Giving Club of Montrose will be held at the Bridges Golf and Country Club in Montrose. This club is open to all women who have an interest in meeting new friends and becoming informed about local non profits in the Montrose and surrounding areas. For a $100 donation, plus a $10 room and hospitality fee, you will hear three, five-minute presentations highlighting the needs and work that goes on in our area. Winner takes all proceeds from the tally that happens at the end of the evening. This group has given $250,000 in the past five years. Info: 970-209-9598.
Wednesday May 4
8 a.m. — “Made in Montrose” presentation at the Forum features Bluecorn Beeswax, Alpen Confections and Storm King Distilling. The Forum meets from 8 — 9 a.m. at CMU’s Cascade Hall, Cascade Avenue and South Third Street, in Montrose. Upcoming presentations: Residential development with David Coker and Matt Miles on May 11 and the Colorado River District on May 18.
10 a.m. — Free, hands-on rose-pruning and care workshop at Montrose Botanic Gardens 1800 Pavilion Drive (south behind the Pavilion Events Center). Explore the gardens and rose garden while learning to care for and enjoy this beautiful flower — the national flower of America! Lots of resources will be available.
6 p.m. — Free rose-pruning and care workshop repeats at the Montrose Botanic Gardens, 1800 Pavilion Drive.