Friday, October 22
7 — 9 p.m. — “The Man Who Sold His Skin,” Fourth Friday Foreign Film Night at the Wright, 472 Main St., Ouray.
Saturday, October 23
8 a.m. — noon — Fall clean-up at the Montrose Dog Park, Cerise Park, hosted by Friends of the Dog Park. Come help keep this public asset clean. If you cannot stay the whole time, even 20 minutes of work will help. Bring gloves to wear and water to drink.
10 a.m. — 2 p.m. — Autumn Affair and Adoption Event at Black Dog Equipment, 300 Denny Court (North Townsend off Frontage Road). Black Dog is hosting the Montrose Animal Shelter, the Colorado Pinup, Black Classics Car Club, plus Double Barrel Tacos to celebrate autumn with the community. Free pumpkins while supplies last. The shelter will be featuring adoptable dogs. People who bring donations such as blankets, treats, toys and food for dogs and cats will receive a free calenda. The car club members will have their classics on display and the pinup club will be signing calendars, plus answering questions about the pinup community. Double Barrel will have tacos for purchase.
10 a.m. — 4 p.m — Harvest Moon Craft Show, featuring a variety of handcrafted items. Lion’s Park, 600 block of North Nevada Avenue. Accepting non-perishable food items for sharing ministries and shepherds hand and toys for Toys For Tots for Christmas.
10 a.m. — 4 p.m. — Montrose Center of the Arts art show, 11 S. Park Ave., Montrose. Admission is free. Info: mc4arts.com
1 — 4 p.m. — Delta County Historical Society old family farms featured at the museum on Third and Meeker streets, Delta. Stories, games for children with prizes and small farm animals and more. Featured will be a story of the Volga Germans who arrived in the early century from Russia to farm. Also shown will be the large embroidered piece created about the farm history of the Sweitzer family. Info: 874-8721.
7:30 p.m. — The Valley Symphony Association Orchestra presents “Fantasia” at the Montrose Pavilion. Tickets: ValleySymphony.org; Delta Clubb’s, 502 E. Main St., Delta, and our Town Matters Business Center, 1245 E. Main St., Montrose. Info: 970-275-8676 or info@ValleySymphony.org.
7:30 — 10 p.m. — Jaribe Mexicano, Wright Opera House,472 Main St., Ouray.
Sunday, October 24
3 p.m. — The Valley Symphony Association Orchestra presents “Fantasia” at the Montrose Pavilion. Tickets: ValleySymphony.org; Delta Clubb’s, 502 E. Main St., Delta, and our Town Matters Business Center, 1245 E. Main St., Montrose. Info: 970-275-8676 or info@ValleySymphony.org.
Monday, October 25
5:30 p.m. — 6:30 p.m. — TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) hosts an open house at Hillcrest Congregational Church, 611 S. Hillcrest Drive, Montrose. Call Gale 970-901-8697 for more information.
Tuesday, October 26
9:30 — 11:30 a.m. — WrightED: Rocks from Space, 472 Main St., Ouray.
6:30 — 8:30 p.m. — Live music by David Nunn, Wright Opera House, 472 Main St., Ouray.
Wednesday, October 27
8 a.m. — Montrose Memorial Hospital’s new CEO Jeff Mengenhausen presents at The Forum, Cascade Hall, CMU-Montrose (South Third and Cascade Avenue). The Forum meets weekly at Cascade Hall, hosting a variety of talks of community interest. Upcoming: Nov. 3, child care shortage/needs; Nov. 10, Montrose County Manager Jon Waschbusch.
7 — 9 p.m. — “The Gentlemen,” movie night at Wright Opera House,472 Main St., Ouray.
October 28
9 a.m. — Friendship Quilters of Western Colorado will meet at Friendship Hall, 1001 N. Second St. Street. The October program will be the October Half Square Triangle Challenge Reveal. Info: Elizabeth, 970-249-9647.